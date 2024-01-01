Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>VEHICLE:</strong> 2020 TOYOTA COROLLA</p><p> <br></p><p><strong>FEATURES: C</strong></p><p>BACK UP CAMERA</p><p>HEATED SEAT</p><p>HEATED STEERING WHEEL</p><p>LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST</p><p>FRONT COLLISION WARNING</p><p>APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO</p><p>BLUETOOTH</p><p>WIRELESS CHARGER</p><p>SUNROOF</p><p>CRUISE CONTROL</p><p>AND MANY MORE<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1706818718865_014280382688138138 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span> <br></p><p>       <strong>CERTIFIED</strong> </p><p>--    The Asking Price is already INCLUDING Safety, Certified with NO EXTRA Fees.</p><p>--    Fully Certified.</p><p> <br></p><p>       <strong>ANTEPLI QUALITY USED CAR SALES</strong></p><p>--     Up to 3 Years warranty available, NO MATTER THE MILEAGE, CONDITION.</p><p>--     Welcome for test drive today !!!</p><p>--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER</p><p>--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE</p><p>--     OVER 19 YEARS IN BUSINESS!!!</p><p>--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED CARS FOR SALE</p><p> <br></p><p>        <strong>LOCATION</strong></p><p>--     Were located @ 1270 Finch Avenue West Unit 7 & 8, North York, ON (FINCH & TANGIERS RD)</p><p> <br></p><p><strong>        ANTEPLI CARS</strong></p><p> _      website : www.anteplicars.com</p><p> <br></p><p>--     Used cars at the best prices in Toronto, new inventory daily</p><p>--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE </p><p>--     HAGGLE FREE</p><p>--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY</p><p>--     WE FINANCE WITH $500 DOWN! (O.A.C)</p><p> <br></p><p>-- Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.</p><p>-- For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory,</p><p>-- Please do not hesitate to call us to book an appointment and come in for a test drive. 416-739-60-70</p><p>-- Hours Of Operation:</p><p><strong>Monday-Friday:</strong> 10:00am - 7:00pm</p><p><strong>Saturday:</strong> 10:00am - 6:00 pm</p><p><strong>Sunday:</strong>  11:00am - 4:00pm</p><p> <br></p><p>Welcoming new customer from all over #Ontario, #Burlington, #Toronto, #Windsor, #Ottawa, #Montreal, #Kitchener, #Guelph, #Waterloo, #Hamilton, #Mississauga, #London, #Niagara Falls, #Kitchener, #Cambridge, #Stratford, #Cayuga, #Barrie, #Collingwood, #Owen Sound, #Listowel, #Brampton, #Oakville, #Markham, #North York, #Hamilton, #Woodstock, #Sarnia, #Georgetown, #Orangeville, #Brantford, #St Catherines, #Nonmarket, #Peterborough, #Kingston, #Sudbury, #North Bay, #Sault Ste #Marie, #Chatham, #Milton, #Orangeville, #Orillia, #Midland, #King City, #Vaughan, #Wetland, #Grimsby, #Oshawa, #Whitty, #Ajax, #Bowmanville, #SUNROOFTrenton, #Belleville, #Cornwall, #Nepean, #SAcarborough, #Gatineau, #Pickering.</p> <p> CERTIFIED </p><br><br><p>-- The Asking Price is already INCLUDING Safety, Certified with NO EXTRA Fees.</p><br><br><p>-- Fully Certified.</p><br><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1707163106080_725960208203972 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><br> <br><br><p> ANTEPLI QUALITY USED CAR SALES</p><br><br><p>-- Up to 3 Years warranty available, NO MATTER THE MILEAGE, CONDITION.</p><br><br><p>-- Welcome for test drive today !!!</p><br><br><p>-- ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER</p><br><br><p>-- BUY WITH CONFIDENCE</p><br><br><p>-- OVER 19 YEARS IN BUSINESS!!!</p><br><br><p>-- OVER 100 HAND PICKED CARS FOR SALE</p><br><br> <br><br><p> LOCATION</p><br><br><p>-- Were located @ 1270 Finch Avenue West Unit 7 & 8, North York, ON (FINCH & TANGIERS RD)</p><br><br> <br><br><p> ANTEPLI CARS</p><br><br><p> _ website : www.anteplicars.com</p><br><br> <br><br><p>-- Used cars at the best prices in Toronto, new inventory daily</p><br><br><p>-- FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE </p><br><br><p>-- HAGGLE FREE</p><br><br><p>-- NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY</p><br><br><p>-- WE FINANCE WITH $500 DOWN! (O.A.C)</p><br><br> <br><br><p>-- Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.</p><br><br><p>-- For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory,</p><br><br><p>-- Please do not hesitate to call us to book an appointment and come in for a test drive. 416-739-60-70</p><br><br><p>-- Hours Of Operation:</p><br><br><p>Monday-Friday: 10:00am - 7:00pm</p><br><br><p>Saturday: 10:00am - 6:00 pm</p><br><br><p>Sunday: 11:00am - 4:00pm</p><br><br> <br><br><p>Welcoming new customer from all over #Ontario, #Burlington, #Toronto, #Windsor, #Ottawa, #Montreal, #Kitchener, #Guelph, #Waterloo, #Hamilton, #Mississauga, #London, #Niagara Falls, #Kitchener, #Cambridge, #Stratford, #Cayuga, #Barrie, #Collingwood, #Owen Sound, #Listowel, #Brampton, #Oakville, #Markham, #North York, #Hamilton, #Woodstock, #Sarnia, #Georgetown, #Orangeville, #Brantford, #St Catherines, #Nonmarket, #Peterborough, #Kingston, #Sudbury, #North Bay, #Sault Ste #Marie, #Chatham, #Milton, #Orangeville, #Orillia, #Midland, #King City, #Vaughan, #Wetland, #Grimsby, #Oshawa, #Whitty, #Ajax, #Bowmanville, #SUNROOFTrenton, #Belleville, #Cornwall, #Nepean, #SAcarborough, #Gatineau, #Pickering.</p>

2020 Toyota Corolla

99,860 KM

Details Description Features

$21,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE CVT

Location

Antepli Cars

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

416 739 6070

  1. 10948859
  2. 10948859
  3. 10948859
  4. 10948859
  5. 10948859
  6. 10948859
  7. 10948859
  8. 10948859
  9. 10948859
  10. 10948859
  11. 10948859
  12. 10948859
  13. 10948859
  14. 10948859
  15. 10948859
  16. 10948859
  17. 10948859
  18. 10948859
  19. 10948859
  20. 10948859
  21. 10948859
  22. 10948859
  23. 10948859
Contact Seller

$21,450

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
99,860KM
Used
VIN 5YFBPRBE7LP009628

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 99,860 KM

Vehicle Description

VEHICLE: 2020 TOYOTA COROLLA

 

FEATURES: C

BACK UP CAMERA

HEATED SEAT

HEATED STEERING WHEEL

LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST

FRONT COLLISION WARNING

APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO

BLUETOOTH

WIRELESS CHARGER

SUNROOF

CRUISE CONTROL

AND MANY MORE 

       CERTIFIED 

--    The Asking Price is already INCLUDING Safety, Certified with NO EXTRA Fees.

--    Fully Certified.

 

       ANTEPLI QUALITY USED CAR SALES

--     Up to 3 Years warranty available, NO MATTER THE MILEAGE, CONDITION.

--     Welcome for test drive today !!!

--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER

--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

--     OVER 19 YEARS IN BUSINESS!!!

--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED CARS FOR SALE

 

        LOCATION

--     We're located @ 1270 Finch Avenue West Unit 7 & 8, North York, ON (FINCH & TANGIERS RD)

 

        ANTEPLI CARS

 _      website : www.anteplicars.com

 

--     Used cars at the best prices in Toronto, new inventory daily

--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE 

--     HAGGLE FREE

--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

--     WE FINANCE WITH $500 DOWN! (O.A.C)

 

-- Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.

-- For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory,

-- Please do not hesitate to call us to book an appointment and come in for a test drive. 416-739-60-70

-- Hours Of Operation:

Monday-Friday: 10:00am - 7:00pm

Saturday: 10:00am - 6:00 pm

Sunday:  11:00am - 4:00pm

 

Welcoming new customer from all over #Ontario, #Burlington, #Toronto, #Windsor, #Ottawa, #Montreal, #Kitchener, #Guelph, #Waterloo, #Hamilton, #Mississauga, #London, #Niagara Falls, #Kitchener, #Cambridge, #Stratford, #Cayuga, #Barrie, #Collingwood, #Owen Sound, #Listowel, #Brampton, #Oakville, #Markham, #North York, #Hamilton, #Woodstock, #Sarnia, #Georgetown, #Orangeville, #Brantford, #St Catherine's, #Nonmarket, #Peterborough, #Kingston, #Sudbury, #North Bay, #Sault Ste #Marie, #Chatham, #Milton, #Orangeville, #Orillia, #Midland, #King City, #Vaughan, #Wetland, #Grimsby, #Oshawa, #Whitty, #Ajax, #Bowmanville, #SUNROOFTrenton, #Belleville, #Cornwall, #Nepean, #SAcarborough, #Gatineau, #Pickering.

CERTIFIED



-- The Asking Price is already INCLUDING Safety, Certified with NO EXTRA Fees.



-- Fully Certified.





ANTEPLI QUALITY USED CAR SALES



-- Up to 3 Years warranty available, NO MATTER THE MILEAGE, CONDITION.



-- Welcome for test drive today !!!



-- ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER



-- BUY WITH CONFIDENCE



-- OVER 19 YEARS IN BUSINESS!!!



-- OVER 100 HAND PICKED CARS FOR SALE





LOCATION



-- We're located @ 1270 Finch Avenue West Unit 7 & 8, North York, ON (FINCH & TANGIERS RD)





ANTEPLI CARS



_ website : www.anteplicars.com





-- Used cars at the best prices in Toronto, new inventory daily



-- FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE



-- HAGGLE FREE



-- NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY



-- WE FINANCE WITH $500 DOWN! (O.A.C)





-- Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.



-- For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory,



-- Please do not hesitate to call us to book an appointment and come in for a test drive. 416-739-60-70



-- Hours Of Operation:



Monday-Friday: 10:00am - 7:00pm



Saturday: 10:00am - 6:00 pm



Sunday: 11:00am - 4:00pm





Welcoming new customer from all over #Ontario, #Burlington, #Toronto, #Windsor, #Ottawa, #Montreal, #Kitchener, #Guelph, #Waterloo, #Hamilton, #Mississauga, #London, #Niagara Falls, #Kitchener, #Cambridge, #Stratford, #Cayuga, #Barrie, #Collingwood, #Owen Sound, #Listowel, #Brampton, #Oakville, #Markham, #North York, #Hamilton, #Woodstock, #Sarnia, #Georgetown, #Orangeville, #Brantford, #St Catherine's, #Nonmarket, #Peterborough, #Kingston, #Sudbury, #North Bay, #Sault Ste #Marie, #Chatham, #Milton, #Orangeville, #Orillia, #Midland, #King City, #Vaughan, #Wetland, #Grimsby, #Oshawa, #Whitty, #Ajax, #Bowmanville, #SUNROOFTrenton, #Belleville, #Cornwall, #Nepean, #SAcarborough, #Gatineau, #Pickering.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Carpet Floor Covering
4-Way Passenger Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel

Convenience

Clock

Safety

Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Pre-Collision System (pcs)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Exterior

SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
50 L Fuel Tank
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Battery w/Run Down Protection

Media / Nav / Comm

2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Additional Features

Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Engine: 1.8L 4-Cylinder 16-Valve DOHC VALVEMATIC -inc: continuously variable valve train mechanism
dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i) and low emissions vehicle

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Antepli Cars

Used 2019 Volkswagen Jetta Highline auto for sale in North York, ON
2019 Volkswagen Jetta Highline auto 232,624 KM $13,950 + tax & lic

Email Antepli Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Antepli Cars

Antepli Cars

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

Call Dealer

XXX-XXX-XXXX

(click to show)

416 739 6070

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,450

+ taxes & licensing

Antepli Cars

416 739 6070

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Corolla