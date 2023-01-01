2021 Ford Mustang

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 19,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Rearview Camera Lane Departure Warning Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Lane Keeping Assist Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Lumbar Support Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Apple CarPlay Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Cooled Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Balance of Factory Warranty Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Additional Features Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Cross-Traffic Alert

