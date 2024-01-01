2021 Honda CR-V

Menu
<p>SUV ............AWD ........ AUTOMATIC .......... LEATHER INT .......... SUNROOF ......... BLIND SPOT CAMERA .......... LANE DEPARTURE .......... A/C ......... ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL .......... PUSH START ......... FORWARD COLLISION WARNING .......... AUTO HOLD BREAK .......... APPLE CARPLAY ........ BACKUP CAMERA ....... BLUETOOTH .......... HEATED SEATS ........ HEATED STEERING ...... POWER SEATS ........ POWER TAILGATE ........ KEYLESS GO ......... REMOTE START .........  MEMORY SEAT ....... VOICE COMMAND ......... ALLOY WHEELS ......... KEYLESS ENTRY AND MUCH MORE.....</p><p> </p><p> </p><p style=text-align: center; align=center><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e4153;>INTERESTED IN FINANCING THIS 4X4 </span>HONDA CR-V? WE INVITE ALL CREDIT TYPES TO APPLY:<br /><br /></span></p><p style=text-align: center; align=center><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: black;> </span>FAIR CREDIT  |  GOOD CREDIT  | EXCELLENT CREDIT</span></p><p style=text-align: center; align=center><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: black;>NO CREDIT  |  BAD CREDIT  |  NEW TO CANADA</span></span></p><p style=text-align: center; align=center><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: black;>CONSUMER PROPOSAL  |  BANKRUPTCY  | COLLECTIONS<br /><br /> </span></span></p><p style=text-align: center; align=center><span style=font-size: 12pt;><strong><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e4153;>**ZERO MONEY ($0) DOWN! NO PAYMENT FOR 6 MONTHS AVAILABLE O.A.C**........<br /><br /></span></strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center; align=center> </p><p style=text-align: center; align=center><span style=font-size: 12pt;><strong><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e4153;>VEHICLES ARE NOT DRIVEABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED, CERTIFICATION PACKAGE IS AVAILABLE FOR $799 + TAX & LICENSING ARE EXTRA........</span><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks;><br /><br /></span></strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center; align=center> </p><p style=font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: center; widows: 2; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; word-spacing: 0px; align=center><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks;><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black;> </span></span><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e4153;>WE CAN HELP YOU FINANCE YOUR HONDA</span> IN 3 EASY STEPS:<br /><br /></span></p><p style=font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: center; widows: 2; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; word-spacing: 0px; align=center> </p><p style=text-align: center; align=center><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: black;> </span><span style=white-space: pre-line;><strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e4153;>1</span></strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e4153;> - </span> CONTACT NEXCAR BY PHONE AT (416) 633-8188 OR EMAIL <a href=mailto:INFO@NEXCAR.CA%20%3cbr>INFO@NEXCAR.CA</a></span></span></p><p style=text-align: center; align=center> </p><p style=text-align: center; align=center><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=white-space: pre-line;><br /><strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>2 </span></strong>-  SPEAK AND MEET WITH OUR TEAM AT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM LOCATED AT:</span></span></p><p style=text-align: center; align=center><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=white-space: pre-line;>1235 FINCH AVE. W, TORONTO, ON M3J 2G4</span></span></p><p style=text-align: center; align=center> </p><p style=text-align: center; align=center> </p><p style=text-align: center; align=center><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=white-space: pre-line;><strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>3 </span></strong>- <span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Arial, sans-serif;>APPLY FOR FINANCING, FILL OUT OUR FORM HERE: NEXCAR.CA/FINANCE</span></span><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks;><br /><br /></span></span></p><p style=text-align: center; align=center> </p><p style=font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: center; widows: 2; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; word-spacing: 0px; align=center><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: black;> </span><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e4153;>OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK........THIS HONDA CIVIC</span> <span style=font-family: Segoe UI, sans-serif; color: black;>IS WAITING FOR YOU IN OUR HEATED INDOOR SHOWROOM........WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR SALES, CUSTOMER SERVICE AND PRE-OWNED VEHICLES........<br /><br /></span></span></p><p style=font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: center; widows: 2; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; word-spacing: 0px; align=center> </p><p align=center><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=white-space: pre-line;><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e4153;>ABOUT NEXCAR AUTO SALES  & LEASING:<br /></span></span></span></p><p align=center> </p><p align=center><span style=white-space: pre-line; font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e4153;>We are a family-owned and operated business for more than 15 years. Any automotive vehicle make and model can be found inside our indoor showroom. Our sales and financing team always work around the clock to find and provide you with the best deal possible. We also have an internal auto services area with full-time mechanics to handle all your vehicle needs.<br /><br /><br /></span></span></p><p align=center><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks; text-align: start;><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e4153;>WE’RE HONORED TO SERVE CUSTOMERS & CLIENTS ACROSS ONTARIO:<br /></span></span><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks; text-align: start;><br /></span></span></p><p align=center> </p><p align=center><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks;><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e4153;>Greater Toronto Area, North Toronto, North York, Etobicoke, Scarborough, Mississauga, Oshawa, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Stouffville, East Gwillimbury, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Waterloo, London, Goderich, Bayfield, Kincardine, Tobermory, Owen Sound, Keswick, Milton, Kitchener, Oakville, Niagara Falls, St. Catherines, Windsor, Bradford, Innisfil, Newmarket, Aurora, Georgina, Sutton, Kawartha, Port Perry, Peterborough, Kingston, Utica, Uxbridge, Ottawa, Kingston, Carleton Place, Barry’s Bay, Penetanguishene, Muskoka, Alliston, New Tecumseth. Sudbury, Thunder Bay, Sault Ste Marie.....</span></span></span></p><p align=center><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks;><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e4153;><br /><br /></span></span><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e4153;>DISCLAIMER: </span>**ACCRUED INTEREST MUST BE PAID ON 6 MONTHS PAYMENT DEFERRAL.</span></p>

2021 Honda CR-V

25,661 KM

$30,990

+ tax & licensing
2021 Honda CR-V

EX-L AWD LEATHER SUNROOF LANE/ASSIST B/SPOT CAMERA

2021 Honda CR-V

EX-L AWD LEATHER SUNROOF LANE/ASSIST B/SPOT CAMERA

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

416-633-8188

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

25,661KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 25,661 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

2021 Honda CR-V