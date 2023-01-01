$39,995+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota RAV4
LE || AWD || WIRELESS CARPLAY
30KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9989219
- Stock #: AN RAV4
- VIN: 2T3B1RFV1PC354291
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 30 KM
Vehicle Description
*** THIS PRICE IS FOR FINANCE ONLY *** CASH PRICE $41,500
***** ACCIDENT FREE ***** MIDNIGHT GREY- 2023 TOYOTA RAV4 LE AWD SPORT UTILITY VEHICLE. THIS IS A ONE OWNER, LOCAL, FULL WARRANTY ***** HIGH VALUE FACTORY EQUIPMENT ****
- BACK UP CAMERA- BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE CALLING- TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE FORWARD COLLISION MITIGATION SYSTEM- BLIND SPOT MONITORING- LANE DEPARTURE WARNING- AUTOMATIC HIGH BEAMS- RADAR GUIDED CRUISE CONTROL- RAIN SENSING WIPERS- BUCKET SEATS TRIMMED IN PREMIUM FABRIC- HEATED FRONT SEATS
- AWD TOYOTA RAV4 LE AWD SPORT UTILITY VEHICLE || HURRY BECAUSE THIS HIGH DEMAND SPORT UTILITY VEHICLE WON'T BE AVAILABLE FOR LONG !!
*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, certification package is available for $695. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, finance fee and licensing are extra.***
** WARRANTY. We provide various extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited km. **
*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 416-825-3205 ***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1
** To the best of our ability, we have made the effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads, prices may change without notice, Please do verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **
