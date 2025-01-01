Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>FINISHED IN BLACK ON RED LEATHER, APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO, FACTORY NAVIGATION, LOTS OF UPGRADES WHEELS: 21 EXCLUSIVE SPORT DESIGN IN VESUVIUS GREY • 56C</p><p>Tires: P265/40R21 Front & P295/35R21 Rear</p><p>18-WAY ADAPTIVE SPORT SEATS • Q1J</p><p>Memory Package, memory function for seat position settings, steering column, both exterior mirrors and other personalized in-car settings</p><p>SEAT TRIM</p><p>BLACK/BORDEAUX RED, TWO-TONE LEATHER SEAT TRIM • VY</p><p>ADDITIONAL EQUIPMENT</p><p>PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE • PU5</p><p>Panoramic Roof System, Front Ventilated Seats, LED Headlights w/Dynamic Light System Plus, Front & Rear Heated Seats, 14-Way Power Seats, Memory Package, memory function for seat position settings, steering column, both exterior mirrors and other personalized in-car settings, Lane Change Assist (LCA)</p><p>PANORAMIC ROOF SYSTEM • 3FU</p><p>SIDE WINDOW TRIMS IN GLOSS BLACK • QJ4</p><p>SPORTDESIGN EXTERIOR MIRRORS IN HIGH GLOSS BLACK • 6FJ</p><p>TAXES AND LICENCE ARER EXTRA, PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT </p>

2024 Porsche Macan

14,800 KM

Details Description Features

$72,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Porsche Macan

Watch This Vehicle
12161013

2024 Porsche Macan

Location

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

  1. 1738773586
  2. 1738773587
  3. 1738773589
  4. 1738773577
  5. 1738773575
  6. 1738773586
  7. 1738773589
  8. 1738773589
  9. 1738773587
  10. 1738773588
  11. 1738773589
  12. 1738773587
  13. 1738773589
  14. 1738773588
  15. 1738773589
  16. 1738773587
  17. 1738773587
  18. 1738773588
  19. 1738773588
  20. 1738773588
  21. 1738773586
  22. 1738773588
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$72,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
14,800KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WP1AA2A50RLB12556

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 14,800 KM

Vehicle Description

FINISHED IN BLACK ON RED LEATHER, APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO, FACTORY NAVIGATION, LOTS OF UPGRADES WHEELS: 21" EXCLUSIVE SPORT DESIGN IN VESUVIUS GREY • 56C

Tires: P265/40R21 Front & P295/35R21 Rear

18-WAY ADAPTIVE SPORT SEATS • Q1J

Memory Package, memory function for seat position settings, steering column, both exterior mirrors and other personalized in-car settings

SEAT TRIM

BLACK/BORDEAUX RED, TWO-TONE LEATHER SEAT TRIM • VY

ADDITIONAL EQUIPMENT

PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE • PU5

Panoramic Roof System, Front Ventilated Seats, LED Headlights w/Dynamic Light System Plus, Front & Rear Heated Seats, 14-Way Power Seats, Memory Package, memory function for seat position settings, steering column, both exterior mirrors and other personalized in-car settings, Lane Change Assist (LCA)

PANORAMIC ROOF SYSTEM • 3FU

SIDE WINDOW TRIMS IN GLOSS BLACK • QJ4

SPORTDESIGN EXTERIOR MIRRORS IN HIGH GLOSS BLACK • 6FJ

TAXES AND LICENCE ARER EXTRA, PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Cooled Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Malibu Motors

Used 2024 Porsche Macan for sale in North York, ON
2024 Porsche Macan 14,800 KM $72,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE for sale in North York, ON
2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE 99,151 KM $25,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE for sale in North York, ON
2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE 53,316 KM $26,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Malibu Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Malibu Motors

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-888-396-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-396-3393

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$72,999

+ taxes & licensing

Malibu Motors

1-888-396-3393

Contact Seller
2024 Porsche Macan