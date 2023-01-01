Filter Results
New and Used Audi A3 for Sale in Ontario
Showing 1-50 of 51
2016 Audi A3
Premium Plus S Tronic
$21,285
99,727KM
Wayne's Auto World
Hamilton, ON
Buy From Home Options
2019 Audi A3
No Accident Moonroof Carplay Heated Seats
$28,995
43,399KM
Tabangi Motors
Mississauga, ON
2019 Audi A3
Sedan Komfort, MoonRoof, BackUpCam, B.Spot, SatelliteRadio, XenonHeadlights
$25,450
91,000KM
2019 Audi A3
Komfort w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Backup Cam
$31,990
14,700KM
Clutch
Toronto, ON
2018 Audi A3
Sedan Komfort, MoonRoof, SatelliteRadio, XenonHeadlights, HeatedSeats
$24,250
95,000KM
2017 Audi A3
FRONTTRAK 2.0T PROGRESSIV | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS
$26,968
47,477KM
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
Waterloo, ON
Buy From Home Options
2017 Audi A3
2.0T Komfort w/ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Moonroof, Cruise Control
$23,590
71,702KM
Clutch
Toronto, ON
2019 Audi A3
45 Progressiv AWD | NAV | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS |
$35,900
51,288KM
The Humberview Group
Brampton, ON
2017 Audi A3
1.8T KOMFORT AUT0 LEATHER PANO/ROOF P/SEAT
$20,990
90,375KM
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.
North York, ON
Buy From Home Options
2019 Audi A3
45 Komfort quattro w/ Premium Pkg|17" Wheels|Pano
$27,890
67,997KM
The Humberview Group
North York, ON
2015 Audi A3
2.0T Progressiv- $200 B/W - Low Mileage
$23,998
72,465KM
Taylor Automall
Kingston, ON
Buy From Home Options
2019 Audi A3
45 Komfort quattro w/ Premiumg Pkg|Phonebox|Pano
$29,990
53,359KM
The Humberview Group
North York, ON
2019 Audi A3
45 Progressiv quattro w/ Premium Pkg|Rear Cam|BT
$32,890
64,583KM
The Humberview Group
North York, ON
2019 Audi A3
PREM PKG | SUNROOF | REAR CAM W/ SENSORS | CARPLAY
$28,458
52,545KM
Car-On Auto Sales
Ottawa, ON
2019 Audi A3
Sedan Komfort 2.0T - Sunroof, Heated Leather, Bluetooth, Reverse Camera, and much more!
$29,998
48,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
Guelph, ON
Buy From Home Options
2015 Audi A3
2.0T Technik NAV | SUNROOF | LEATHER SEATS | HEATED SEATS |
$23,400
87,271KM
The Humberview Group
Brampton, ON
2015 Audi A3
2.0T Progressiv, SOLD...SOLD...SOLD...Quattro, MoonRoof, NoAccident, SatelliteRadio, TurboCharged, DualShift
$17,950
112,000KM
2017 Audi A3
2.0T Komfort Quattro Sunroof Heated Seats Bluetooth SXM
$21,998
111,771KM
CarHub North York Chrysler
Thornhill, ON
Buy From Home Options
2015 Audi A3
QUATTRO 2.0T TECHNIK | NAVI | SUNROOF | ACC/LANE
Sale
$19,999
125,500KM
Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service
Brampton, ON
2019 Audi A3
Carplay Moonroof Heated Seats Park Assist
$25,995
71,640KM
Tabangi Motors
Mississauga, ON
2017 Audi A3
2.0T Komfort AWD|NO ACCIDENTS|READY4SUMMER
$34,991
77,009KM
Erin Mills Mitsubishi
Mississauga, ON
Buy From Home Options
2019 Audi A3
45 Progressiv CONVERTIBLE 18 ALLOYS LEATHER NAV
$40,850
34,281KM
Import Car Centre Sales
Ottawa, ON
2015 Audi A3
AWD!! LOW KM, PANO SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS!
Sale
$19,999
90,621KM
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
Orleans, ON
Buy From Home Options
2018 Audi A3
Sedan Komfort, SOLD...SOLD...SOLD...MoonRoof, NoAccidents, DualShift, HeatedSeats, XenonLights
$23,450
81,000KM
2016 Audi A3
4dr Sdn FrontTrak 1.8T Komfort
Sale
$15,999
156,970KM
Malfara's Automotive
Etobicoke, ON
Buy From Home Options
2017 Audi A3
PROGRESSIV | Quattro | Leather | Sunroof | CarPlay
$26,850
68,000KM
AUTORAMA
Toronto, ON
Buy From Home Options
2018 Audi A3
1.8T KOMFORT AUT0 LEATHER PANO/ROOF P/SEAT
$24,900
89,327KM
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.
North York, ON
Buy From Home Options
2017 Audi A3
PROGRESSIV | Quattro | Nav | Sunroof | CarPlay
$26,850
75,000KM
AUTORAMA
Toronto, ON
Buy From Home Options
2017 Audi A3
e-tron Progressiv Plug in Hybrid - Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Seats, Dual Zone Climate Controls, & More!
$30,588
86,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
Guelph, ON
Buy From Home Options
2015 Audi A3
TDI | BACKUP CAMERA | SUNROOF | 78,000KMS !!!
$23,888
78,400KM
Elite Luxury Motors Inc
Burlington, ON
2015 Audi A3
2.0T Komfort, SOLD...SOLD...SOLD...S-Line, PanoRoof, NoAccident, HeatedSeats, LeatherInt
$17,950
123,000KM
2016 Audi A3
NAV LEATHER SUNROOF MINT! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT!
$27,495
98,937KM
5 Star Dealer Group
London, ON
Buy From Home Options
2013 Audi A3
WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT
$14,800
184,000KM
Redline Auto Sales
London, ON
Buy From Home Options
2016 Audi A3
2.0T Komfort (S tronic) | CLEAN | ONE OWNER
$19,595
62,477KM
2019 Audi A3
Komfort | Quattro | Like New | FINANCE ME
$28,495
26,436KM
2019 Audi A3
Komfort | Quattro | Like New | FINANCE ME
$28,495
29,370KM
2019 Audi A3
45 Komfort - Sunroof
$CALL
71,000KM
Farquhar Chrysler
North Bay, ON
Buy From Home Options