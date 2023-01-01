Menu
New and Used Audi A3 for Sale in Ontario

Showing 1-50 of 51
Used 2016 Audi A3 Premium Plus S Tronic for sale in Hamilton, ON

2016 Audi A3

Premium Plus S Tronic
$21,285
+ tax & lic
99,727KM
Wayne's Auto World

Hamilton, ON

Used 2019 Audi A3 45 Progressiv for sale in North York, ON

2019 Audi A3

45 Progressiv
$35,890
+ tax & lic
24,128KM
The Humberview Group

North York, ON

Used 2019 Audi A3 No Accident Moonroof Carplay Heated Seats for sale in Mississauga, ON

2019 Audi A3

No Accident Moonroof Carplay Heated Seats
$28,995
+ tax & lic
43,399KM
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2019 Audi A3 Sedan Komfort, MoonRoof, BackUpCam, B.Spot, SatelliteRadio, XenonHeadlights for sale in Toronto, ON

2019 Audi A3

Sedan Komfort, MoonRoof, BackUpCam, B.Spot, SatelliteRadio, XenonHeadlights
$25,450
+ tax & lic
91,000KM
BELL AUTO INC.

Toronto, ON

Used 2019 Audi A3 Komfort w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Backup Cam for sale in Toronto, ON

2019 Audi A3

Komfort w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Backup Cam
$31,990
+ tax & lic
14,700KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2016 Audi A3 2.0T Komfort quattro for sale in Markham, ON

2016 Audi A3

2.0T Komfort quattro
$19,795
+ tax & lic
137,779KM
Markham Acura

Markham, ON

Used 2019 Audi A3 2.0T Komfort quattro for sale in Markham, ON

2019 Audi A3

2.0T Komfort quattro
$25,295
+ tax & lic
134,106KM
Markham Acura

Markham, ON

Used 2018 Audi A3 Sedan Komfort, MoonRoof, SatelliteRadio, XenonHeadlights, HeatedSeats for sale in Toronto, ON

2018 Audi A3

Sedan Komfort, MoonRoof, SatelliteRadio, XenonHeadlights, HeatedSeats
$24,250
+ tax & lic
95,000KM
BELL AUTO INC.

Toronto, ON

Used 2016 Audi A3 Komfort w/ Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Moonroof for sale in Toronto, ON

2016 Audi A3

Komfort w/ Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Moonroof
$19,990
+ tax & lic
112,550KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2020 Audi A3 - - Air - Rear Air for sale in Mississauga, ON

2020 Audi A3

- - Air - Rear Air
$31,995
+ tax & lic
43,868KM
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2017 Audi A3 FRONTTRAK 2.0T PROGRESSIV | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS for sale in Waterloo, ON

2017 Audi A3

FRONTTRAK 2.0T PROGRESSIV | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS
$26,968
+ tax & lic
47,477KM
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Waterloo, ON

Used 2017 Audi A3 2.0T Komfort w/ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Moonroof, Cruise Control for sale in Toronto, ON

2017 Audi A3

2.0T Komfort w/ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Moonroof, Cruise Control
$23,590
+ tax & lic
71,702KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2019 Audi A3 45 Progressiv AWD | NAV | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | for sale in Brampton, ON

2019 Audi A3

45 Progressiv AWD | NAV | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS |
$35,900
+ tax & lic
51,288KM
The Humberview Group

Brampton, ON

Used 2017 Audi A3 1.8T KOMFORT AUT0 LEATHER PANO/ROOF P/SEAT for sale in North York, ON

2017 Audi A3

1.8T KOMFORT AUT0 LEATHER PANO/ROOF P/SEAT
$20,990
+ tax & lic
90,375KM
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

North York, ON

Used 2019 Audi A3 45 Komfort quattro w/ Premium Pkg|17

2019 Audi A3

45 Komfort quattro w/ Premium Pkg|17" Wheels|Pano
$27,890
+ tax & lic
67,997KM
The Humberview Group

North York, ON

Used 2015 Audi A3 2.0T Progressiv- $200 B/W - Low Mileage for sale in Kingston, ON

2015 Audi A3

2.0T Progressiv- $200 B/W - Low Mileage
$23,998
+ tax & lic
72,465KM
Taylor Automall

Kingston, ON

Used 2019 Audi A3 45 Komfort quattro w/ Premiumg Pkg|Phonebox|Pano for sale in North York, ON

2019 Audi A3

45 Komfort quattro w/ Premiumg Pkg|Phonebox|Pano
$29,990
+ tax & lic
53,359KM
The Humberview Group

North York, ON

Used 2017 Audi A3 2.0T Komfort for sale in Mississauga, ON

2017 Audi A3

2.0T Komfort
$31,888
+ tax & lic
77,892KM
Peel Chrysler Fiat

Mississauga, ON

Used 2019 Audi A3 45 Progressiv quattro w/ Premium Pkg|Rear Cam|BT for sale in North York, ON

2019 Audi A3

45 Progressiv quattro w/ Premium Pkg|Rear Cam|BT
$32,890
+ tax & lic
64,583KM
The Humberview Group

North York, ON

Used 2019 Audi A3 PREM PKG | SUNROOF | REAR CAM W/ SENSORS | CARPLAY for sale in Ottawa, ON

2019 Audi A3

PREM PKG | SUNROOF | REAR CAM W/ SENSORS | CARPLAY
$28,458
+ tax & lic
52,545KM
Car-On Auto Sales

Ottawa, ON

Used 2019 Audi A3 Sedan Komfort 2.0T - Sunroof, Heated Leather, Bluetooth, Reverse Camera, and much more! for sale in Guelph, ON

2019 Audi A3

Sedan Komfort 2.0T - Sunroof, Heated Leather, Bluetooth, Reverse Camera, and much more!
$29,998
+ tax & lic
48,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2015 Audi A3 2.0T Technik NAV | SUNROOF | LEATHER SEATS | HEATED SEATS | for sale in Brampton, ON

2015 Audi A3

2.0T Technik NAV | SUNROOF | LEATHER SEATS | HEATED SEATS |
$23,400
+ tax & lic
87,271KM
The Humberview Group

Brampton, ON

Used 2015 Audi A3 2.0T Progressiv, SOLD...SOLD...SOLD...Quattro, MoonRoof, NoAccident, SatelliteRadio, TurboCharged, DualShift for sale in Toronto, ON

2015 Audi A3

2.0T Progressiv, SOLD...SOLD...SOLD...Quattro, MoonRoof, NoAccident, SatelliteRadio, TurboCharged, DualShift
$17,950
+ tax & lic
112,000KM
BELL AUTO INC.

Toronto, ON

Used 2017 Audi A3 2.0T Komfort Quattro Sunroof Heated Seats Bluetooth SXM for sale in Thornhill, ON

2017 Audi A3

2.0T Komfort Quattro Sunroof Heated Seats Bluetooth SXM
$21,998
+ tax & lic
111,771KM
CarHub North York Chrysler

Thornhill, ON

Used 2015 Audi A3 QUATTRO 2.0T TECHNIK | NAVI | SUNROOF | ACC/LANE for sale in Brampton, ON

2015 Audi A3

QUATTRO 2.0T TECHNIK | NAVI | SUNROOF | ACC/LANE
Sale
$19,999
+ tax & lic
125,500KM
Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

Brampton, ON

Used 2019 Audi A3 Carplay Moonroof Heated Seats Park Assist for sale in Mississauga, ON

2019 Audi A3

Carplay Moonroof Heated Seats Park Assist
$25,995
+ tax & lic
71,640KM
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2017 Audi A3 2.0T Komfort AWD|NO ACCIDENTS|READY4SUMMER for sale in Mississauga, ON

2017 Audi A3

2.0T Komfort AWD|NO ACCIDENTS|READY4SUMMER
$34,991
+ tax & lic
77,009KM
Erin Mills Mitsubishi

Mississauga, ON

Used 2017 Audi A3 2.0T Komfort for sale in Ottawa, ON

2017 Audi A3

2.0T Komfort
$26,999
+ tax & lic
65,532KM
The Car Club

Ottawa, ON

Used 2017 Audi A3 2.0T Komfort for sale in Carp, ON

2017 Audi A3

2.0T Komfort
$27,699
+ tax & lic
64,957KM
The Car Club

Carp, ON

Used 2019 Audi A3 45 Progressiv CONVERTIBLE 18 ALLOYS LEATHER NAV for sale in Ottawa, ON

2019 Audi A3

45 Progressiv CONVERTIBLE 18 ALLOYS LEATHER NAV
$40,850
+ tax & lic
34,281KM
Import Car Centre Sales

Ottawa, ON

Used 2015 Audi A3 AWD!! LOW KM, PANO SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS! for sale in Orleans, ON

2015 Audi A3

AWD!! LOW KM, PANO SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS!
Sale
$19,999
+ tax & lic
90,621KM
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Orleans, ON

Used 2017 Audi A3 2.0T Komfort for sale in North York, ON

2017 Audi A3

2.0T Komfort
$23,980
+ tax & lic
79,119KM
AA Canada Inc

North York, ON

Used 2017 Audi A3 2.0T Komfort for sale in North York, ON

2017 Audi A3

2.0T Komfort
$23,980
+ tax & lic
70,923KM
AA Canada Inc

North York, ON

Used 2019 Audi A3 TECHNIK | S-LINE | for sale in North York, ON

2019 Audi A3

TECHNIK | S-LINE |
$35,980
+ tax & lic
53,966KM
AA Canada Inc

North York, ON

Used 2018 Audi A3 Sedan Komfort, SOLD...SOLD...SOLD...MoonRoof, NoAccidents, DualShift, HeatedSeats, XenonLights for sale in Toronto, ON

2018 Audi A3

Sedan Komfort, SOLD...SOLD...SOLD...MoonRoof, NoAccidents, DualShift, HeatedSeats, XenonLights
$23,450
+ tax & lic
81,000KM
BELL AUTO INC.

Toronto, ON

Used 2016 Audi A3 4dr Sdn FrontTrak 1.8T Komfort for sale in Etobicoke, ON

2016 Audi A3

4dr Sdn FrontTrak 1.8T Komfort
Sale
$15,999
+ tax & lic
156,970KM
Malfara's Automotive

Etobicoke, ON

Used 2017 Audi A3 PROGRESSIV | Quattro | Leather | Sunroof | CarPlay for sale in Toronto, ON

2017 Audi A3

PROGRESSIV | Quattro | Leather | Sunroof | CarPlay
$26,850
+ tax & lic
68,000KM
AUTORAMA

Toronto, ON

Used 2018 Audi A3 1.8T KOMFORT AUT0 LEATHER PANO/ROOF P/SEAT for sale in North York, ON

2018 Audi A3

1.8T KOMFORT AUT0 LEATHER PANO/ROOF P/SEAT
$24,900
+ tax & lic
89,327KM
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

North York, ON

Used 2019 Audi A3 Progressiv for sale in Mississauga, ON

2019 Audi A3

Progressiv
$30,899
+ tax & lic
54,138KM
Car Squad Ltd.

Mississauga, ON

Used 2017 Audi A3 PROGRESSIV | Quattro | Nav | Sunroof | CarPlay for sale in Toronto, ON

2017 Audi A3

PROGRESSIV | Quattro | Nav | Sunroof | CarPlay
$26,850
+ tax & lic
75,000KM
AUTORAMA

Toronto, ON

Used 2017 Audi A3 e-tron Progressiv Plug in Hybrid - Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Seats, Dual Zone Climate Controls, & More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2017 Audi A3

e-tron Progressiv Plug in Hybrid - Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Seats, Dual Zone Climate Controls, & More!
$30,588
+ tax & lic
86,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2015 Audi A3 TDI | BACKUP CAMERA | SUNROOF | 78,000KMS !!! for sale in Burlington, ON

2015 Audi A3

TDI | BACKUP CAMERA | SUNROOF | 78,000KMS !!!
$23,888
+ tax & lic
78,400KM
Elite Luxury Motors Inc

Burlington, ON

Used 2015 Audi A3 2.0T Komfort, SOLD...SOLD...SOLD...S-Line, PanoRoof, NoAccident, HeatedSeats, LeatherInt for sale in Toronto, ON

2015 Audi A3

2.0T Komfort, SOLD...SOLD...SOLD...S-Line, PanoRoof, NoAccident, HeatedSeats, LeatherInt
$17,950
+ tax & lic
123,000KM
BELL AUTO INC.

Toronto, ON

Used 2016 Audi A3 NAV LEATHER SUNROOF MINT! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! for sale in London, ON

2016 Audi A3

NAV LEATHER SUNROOF MINT! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT!
$27,495
+ tax & lic
98,937KM
5 Star Dealer Group

London, ON

Used 2013 Audi A3 WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT for sale in London, ON

2013 Audi A3

WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT
$14,800
+ tax & lic
184,000KM
Redline Auto Sales

London, ON

Used 2016 Audi A3 2.0T Komfort (S tronic) | CLEAN | ONE OWNER for sale in Walkerton, ON

2016 Audi A3

2.0T Komfort (S tronic) | CLEAN | ONE OWNER
$19,595
+ tax & lic
62,477KM
Easthill Volkswagen

Walkerton, ON

Used 2019 Audi A3 Komfort | Quattro | Like New | FINANCE ME for sale in Walkerton, ON

2019 Audi A3

Komfort | Quattro | Like New | FINANCE ME
$28,495
+ tax & lic
26,436KM
Easthill Volkswagen

Walkerton, ON

Used 2019 Audi A3 Komfort | Quattro | Like New | FINANCE ME for sale in Walkerton, ON

2019 Audi A3

Komfort | Quattro | Like New | FINANCE ME
$28,495
+ tax & lic
29,370KM
Easthill Volkswagen

Walkerton, ON

Used 2011 Audi A3 for sale in Innisfil, ON

2011 Audi A3

$CALL
+ tax & lic
CALL
North Toronto Auction

Innisfil, ON

Used 2019 Audi A3 45 Komfort - Sunroof for sale in North Bay, ON

2019 Audi A3

45 Komfort - Sunroof
$CALL
+ tax & lic
71,000KM
Farquhar Chrysler

North Bay, ON

