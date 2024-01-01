$7,777+ tax & licensing
2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
AUTO LOW KM 4MATIC SUNROOF HEATED SEAT NAVIGATION
2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
AUTO LOW KM 4MATIC SUNROOF HEATED SEAT NAVIGATION
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234
Sold As Is
$7,777
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 161,065 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO, LOW KM, 4MATIC, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING, KEAYLESS ENTRY, POWER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, POWER MIRROR, ALLOY RIMS, AC,
CAR FAX LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE
AS-IS, SAFETY CAN BE PROVIDED AT AN EXTRA COST
JUST COPY AND PASTE WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Rosa Auto Sales
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
289-837-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
289-837-1234