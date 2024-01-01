Menu
AUTO,5DR SUV, AWD, NO ACCIDENT,LOW KM,  BLUE TOOTH, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, POWER MIRROR, CRUISE CONTROL, AC,BACK UP CAMERA

HEATED FRONT SEATS

LIKE NEW TIRES, NEW FRONT  BRAKES ( PADS+ ROTORS) 

EXTRA SET OF WINTER TIRES+ RIMS FOR $399+ TAX

CLEAN CAR FAX  NO ACCIDENT, LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE

SAFETY ONLY $499+TAX

 JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

2018 Nissan Qashqai

77,308 KM

$17,777

+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Qashqai

AWD AUTO LOW KM NO ACCIDENT BLUETOOTH CAMERA H-SEA

2018 Nissan Qashqai

AWD AUTO LOW KM NO ACCIDENT BLUETOOTH CAMERA H-SEA

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,777

+ taxes & licensing

Used
77,308KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JN1BJ1CR9JW282713

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 77,308 KM

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO,5DR SUV, AWD, NO ACCIDENT,LOW KM,  BLUE TOOTH, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, POWER MIRROR, CRUISE CONTROL, AC,BACK UP CAMERA

HEATED FRONT SEATS

LIKE NEW TIRES, NEW FRONT  BRAKES ( PADS+ ROTORS)

EXTRA SET OF WINTER TIRES+ RIMS FOR $399+ TAX

CLEAN CAR FAX  NO ACCIDENT, LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE

SAFETY ONLY $499+TAX

 JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Cargo shade
Apple CarPlay

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234

$17,777

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2018 Nissan Qashqai