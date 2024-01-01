$3,995+ tax & licensing
2009 BMW 3 Series
4dr Sdn 328i xDrive AWD
Location
Oakville Autos
595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
905-844-7100
$3,995
+ taxes & licensing
203,938KM
Used
VIN WBAPK73519A455422
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Metallic Midnight Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 203,938 KM
Vehicle Description
AS IS
Vehicle Features
Interior
rear window defogger
Auxiliary Pwr Outlet
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Tilt/telescopic steering column
Front & rear cupholders
pwr trunk release
Front seatback storage nets
Coded driveaway protection
Front centre armrest w/storage
Car/key memory w/follow-me-home function
BMW ambiance lighting
4-function on-board computer w/check control system
Illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/slide covers
Locking illuminated glove box
Condition based service interval display
Dynamic cruise control
Folding rear centre armrest
Front active anti-whiplash headrests
Exterior
Automatic Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Body-coloured bumpers
Pwr glass sunroof
Front chrome grille w/black kidney bars
Halogen free-form fog lights
White turn signal indicator lenses
Speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/rain sensor & heated washer jets
Body-coloured roof strips
Adaptive brakelights
Bi-xenon adaptive headlights-inc: luminous rings
Black side window frame trim
High-pressure headlight washer system
Safety
Child safety rear door locks
SMART airbag deployment system
Side-impact protection door reinforcements
Interlocking door anchoring system
Battery safety terminal (BST)
Collapsible tube crash technology
Tire pressure warning
Dual front airbags w/occupant sensor
Dual front side-impact thorax airbags
Front/rear advanced head protection system (AHPS II)
Mechanical
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Electronically-controlled engine cooling
4-wheel vented disc brakes
Self-adjusting clutch (SAC)
Start/Stop Engine Button
xDrive all wheel drive system w/variable torque split
5-link independent rear suspension
Double-pivot strut front suspension
Twin chrome exhaust tips
Comfort
adjustable headrests
Media / Nav / Comm
3-channel FM diversity antenna system
Satellite radio pre-wiring
Additional Features
lights on
Crash sensor-inc: fuel cutoff
door unlock
Black high-gloss trim
Front air scoop grille w/black grille & cross-bar
Multi-purpose ceter console storage
Fully-finished trunk w/tool kit
Valvetronic
Pwr windows w/anti-trap
comfort open/close
Door entry sills w/BMW in chrome
Fully-electronic drive-by-wire throttle system
auto air recirculation
solar sensor
residual heat & max A/C functions
pyrotechnical tensioning system
foldable centre headrest
rear heat vents w/temp & air flow controls
3.0L DOHC 24-valve I6 engine w/double-VANOS steplessly variable valve timing
Front/rear outboard safety belts-inc: force limiters
60/40 through-load rear seats-inc: ski bag
Dual zone automatic climate control-inc: microfilter ventilation
