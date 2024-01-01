Menu
2024-01-01

YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE $$$ ((((SAFETY NOT INCLUDED IN PRICE))))

LOCATED AT: ***595 SPEERS RD OAKVILLE, ONTARIO***

JUST TRADED IN. LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT. 

WE DONT KNOW WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFETY, 

YOU ARE WELCOME TO HAVE IT CHECKED BY YOUR MECHANIC.

 **CARPROOF REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE 

ASKING PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE HST AND LICENSING CHARGES. . 

BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!! WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR.... 

CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT: 

Office: 905-844-7100 

Sam: 416-805-7500 

Rob: 416-990-5016

Or Email us at oakvilleautos@hotmail.com 595 SPEERS RD OAKVILLE 

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

2010 Hyundai Elantra

237,381 KM

$1,999

+ tax & licensing
2010 Hyundai Elantra

Touring 4dr Wgn Man GL

2010 Hyundai Elantra

Touring 4dr Wgn Man GL

Location

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

Sale

$1,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
237,381KM
VIN KMHDB8AE9AU065407

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6883
  • Mileage 237,381 KM

YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE $$$ ((((SAFETY NOT INCLUDED IN PRICE))))

LOCATED AT: ***595 SPEERS RD OAKVILLE, ONTARIO***

JUST TRADED IN. LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT.

WE DONT KNOW WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFETY,

YOU ARE WELCOME TO HAVE IT CHECKED BY YOUR MECHANIC.

 **CARPROOF REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE

ASKING PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE HST AND LICENSING CHARGES. .

BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!! WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR....

CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:

Office: 905-844-7100

Sam: 416-805-7500

Rob: 416-990-5016

Or Email us at oakvilleautos@hotmail.com 595 SPEERS RD OAKVILLE

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Pwr Heated Mirrors
Body-colour door handles
Body-colour bumpers
Rear window intermittent wiper/washer
P195/65R15 tires
T125/80D15 compact spare tire
Chrome accented grille
Variable intermittent 2-speed windshield wipers

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Odometer
Alarm System
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Engine Immobilizer
Sunglass Holder
glove box
Rear seat heater ducts
(2) cup holders
Centre console w/armrest
(3) assist grips
Air filter
Front/rear door map pockets
Remote fuel filler door/hood release
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer
Cut-pile floor carpeting
(1) rear coat hanger
Dual sunvisor vanity mirrors
Pwr windows w/front driver side auto-down
12-volt aux pwr outlet

3-Point Rear Seat Belts
Front/rear crumple zones
Child safety rear door locks
Energy-absorbing steering column
Front/rear side-curtain airbags
Driver/front passenger airbags
Front side-impact airbags
Shift interlock system
Hood buckling creases & safety stops
Body-side reinforcements
Passenger occupancy sensor
Impact-sensing driver door unlock
Lower anchors & upper tether anchors for children (LATCH) system
Pwr window lock-out

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Front/rear stabilizer bars
90-amp alternator
5-speed manual transmission w/OD
60-amp/hr battery w/battery saver
Independent multi-link rear suspension -inc: gas shocks
2.0L DOHC 16-valve CVVT I4 engine
Pwr engine-speed sensing rack & pinion steering
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: coil springs

Roof mounted antenna
aux input jack

60/40 split-folding rear seat -inc: adjustable armrest

coolant temp
dome
odometer
storage
cargo area
force limiters
gas shocks
pre-tensioners
Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
15 x 5.5 steel wheels w/covers
AM/FM/MP3 audio system w/CD player -inc: (4) speakers
3-point front seat belts w/adjustable shoulder height
Lighting -inc: map
cup holders & (3) adjustable headrests

Oakville Autos

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
$1,999

+ taxes & licensing

Oakville Autos

905-844-7100

2010 Hyundai Elantra