2011 Acura MDX
AWD 4dr
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 178,300 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Acura MDX AWD Financing One owner No Accidents Certified
Runs and drives great, certified and ready to go. Everything works Sold certified
Automatic
178,200 kms
V6 3.7L engine
AWD
Leather, heated seats, climate control, backup camera, automatic tailgate
Fresh tires and brakes
7 seater
One owner, no accidents, see carfax here https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=68itlSgoeMSu3NCDOtI1uzaF2RS+8kEk
Certified and ready to go
Price is $12,499 (plus Hst and licensing) Certified!
With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options:
Oil Change - $129
Rust Proofing - $199
Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield):
3-months/5K KMS - $379
6-months/10K KMS - $599
12 Months/20K KMS - $939
24 Months/40K KMS - $1,399
36 Months/ 60K KMS - $1,799
Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!
Vehicle Features
