2011 Acura MDX

178,300 KM

Details Description Features

$12,499

+ tax & licensing
$12,499

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Experts

647-374-4006

2011 Acura MDX

2011 Acura MDX

AWD 4dr

2011 Acura MDX

AWD 4dr

Location

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

647-374-4006

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,499

+ taxes & licensing

178,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10031325
  • VIN: 2HNYD2H28BH000068

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 178,300 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Acura MDX AWD Financing One owner No Accidents Certified 

 

Runs and drives great, certified and ready to go. Everything works Sold certified 

 

Automatic 

 

178,200 kms 

 

V6 3.7L engine 

 

AWD 

 

Leather, heated seats, climate control, backup camera, automatic tailgate

 

Fresh tires and brakes 

 

7 seater 

 

One owner, no accidents, see carfax here https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=68itlSgoeMSu3NCDOtI1uzaF2RS+8kEk

 

Certified and ready to go 

 

Price is $12,499 (plus Hst and licensing) Certified!

 

With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options:

 

Oil Change - $129

 

Rust Proofing - $199

 

Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield):

3-months/5K KMS - $379

6-months/10K KMS - $599

12 Months/20K KMS - $939

24 Months/40K KMS - $1,399

36 Months/ 60K KMS - $1,799

 

Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

