2013 Honda Civic

107,500 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

2013 Honda Civic

2013 Honda Civic

2dr Auto EX-L

2013 Honda Civic

2dr Auto EX-L

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

107,500KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9761236
  • VIN: 2HGFG3B97DH000857

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 107,500 KM

Vehicle Description

SHARP CAR! BLACK ON BLACK LEATHER! EX-L! NAVI, BACK UP CAM, SUNROOF!! DRIVES GREAT!! CALL TODAY!!

PLEASE CALL TO CONFIRM AVAILABILITY AND TO BOOK APPOINTMENTS.

EVERY VEHICLE COMES WITH SAFETY, OIL CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED AT NO EXTRA COST AND NO HIDDEN FEES! WE STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! THE TWIN OAKS AUTO TEAM HAS 28 YEARS COMBINED EXPERTISE SELLING AUTOMOBILES! WE'LL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!! 

Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! Low finance rates available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit)

 

TO CALL US 905-339-3330 

VISIT US 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2

PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS @ TwinOaksAuto.Com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

