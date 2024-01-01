Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Audi A5

170,825 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Audi A5

2.0 Komfort

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Audi A5

2.0 Komfort

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

  1. 11275085
  2. 11275085
  3. 11275085
  4. 11275085
  5. 11275085
  6. 11275085
  7. 11275085
  8. 11275085
  9. 11275085
  10. 11275085
  11. 11275085
  12. 11275085
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
170,825KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WAUGFBFR0EA065041

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P6876Z
  • Mileage 170,825 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Additional Features

AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

Used 2007 Dodge Nitro SE/SXT for sale in Oakville, ON
2007 Dodge Nitro SE/SXT 199,426 KM $2,800 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid for sale in Oakville, ON
2020 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid 65,167 KM $27,694 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Lincoln Aviator Reserve for sale in Oakville, ON
2020 Lincoln Aviator Reserve 88,248 KM $39,400 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oak-Land Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-844-XXXX

(click to show)

905-844-3273

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

Contact Seller
2014 Audi A5