A VALID SAFETY (CERTIFIED) IS INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE

NO HIDDEN FEES and NO HAGGLE PRICING means you know exactly the great deal youre getting.

INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE: * VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)

* A FREE (24 MONTH or 24,000 KMS) POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, $1000 PER CLAIM UPTO PURCHASE VALUE OF CAR $250 DEDUCTIBLE $39 ACTIVATION FEE *CARPROOF REPORT PROVIDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE

Price shown excludes: HST, $10 OMVIC FEE AND MINISTRY LICENSING CHARGES ($59 in most cases).

Financing purchases are subject to additional Administration Fees and Documents fees BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!

WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR WE WILL BUY IT.

CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT: Office: 905-844-7100

Sam:   416-805-7500

Rob:    416-990-5016

Or Email at: oakvilleautos@hotmail.com

2014 Lexus LS 600H

140,000 KM

$49,995

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

2014 Lexus LS 600H

AWD-NAVI-MESSAGE SEAT-DVD- LWB

2014 Lexus LS 600H

AWD-NAVI-MESSAGE SEAT-DVD- LWB

Location

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

140,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN jthdu1ef1e5017651

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6288
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Description

A VALID SAFETY (CERTIFIED) IS INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE

 

NO HIDDEN FEES and NO HAGGLE PRICING means you know exactly the great deal you're getting.

 

INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE:     

 

* VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)

 

* A FREE (24 MONTH or 24,000 KMS) POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, $1000 PER CLAIM UPTO PURCHASE VALUE OF CAR $250 DEDUCTIBLE $39 ACTIVATION FEE

 

*CARPROOF REPORT PROVIDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE

 

Price shown excludes: HST, $10 OMVIC FEE AND MINISTRY LICENSING CHARGES ($59 in most cases).

 

Financing purchases are subject to additional Administration Fees and Documents fees

 

BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!

 

WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR WE WILL BUY IT.

 

CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:

 

Office: 905-844-7100

 

Sam:   416-805-7500

 

Rob:    416-990-5016

 

Or Email at:  oakvilleautos@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cooled Rear Seat(s)
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Seat-Massage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Oakville Autos

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Oakville Autos

905-844-7100

2014 Lexus LS 600H