2014 Volkswagen Jetta
comfortline
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$11,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 99,260 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline | One Owner | Low KM | Sunroof | Heated Seats
Well cared-for 2014 VW Jetta Comfortline in excellent condition with low kilometers and a clean history. This is a one-owner, Ontario vehicle with a Clean Carfax — no accidents, no stories, just a reliable and fuel-efficient sedan that’s ready to go.
Key Features:
Low Kilometers – Gently driven, locally owned
One Owner – Bought and serviced in Ontario
Clean Carfax – Accident-free
Sunroof – Let in the light and fresh air
Heated Seats – Stay warm all winter
Rear View Camera – Easy parking and added safety
Automatic Transmission, A/C, Cruise Control, Bluetooth
Smooth ride, great on gas, and surprisingly roomy—this Jetta is perfect for commuting, students, or anyone looking for a reliable and stylish daily driver.
Clean examples like this are getting harder to find. Don’t miss out.
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
Vehicle Features
