<p>Get ready to elevate your driving experience with this sleek and sophisticated 2015 Acura RDX Tech Package, available now at Twin Oaks Auto! This white SUV with a black interior boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive, making it perfect for tackling any Canadian weather condition. With 163,500km on the odometer, this Acura RDX is well-maintained and ready for its next adventure.</p><p>Step inside and be greeted by luxurious leather seats with heated front seats and lumbar support for optimal comfort. Stay connected and entertained with the premium sound system, Bluetooth connectivity, and GPS navigation system. Enjoy the convenience of features like keyless entry, power windows and doors, and a power sunroof/moonroof for a touch of open-air luxury.</p><p>This Acura RDX Tech Package packs a punch with its impressive features:</p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive</strong>: Conquer any terrain with confidence, no matter the weather.</li><li><strong>Heated Seats</strong>: Stay cozy and comfortable even on the coldest days.</li><li><strong>Leather Seats</strong>: Experience the epitome of luxury with soft, durable leather seating.</li><li><strong>Premium Sound System</strong>: Enjoy crystal-clear audio on every journey.</li><li><strong>GPS Navigation</strong>: Stay on track and explore new destinations with ease.</li></ul><p>Dont miss out on the opportunity to own this stylish and well-equipped Acura RDX. Visit Twin Oaks Auto today for a test drive!</p><p>THE FULL CERTIFICATION COST OF THIS VEICHLE IS AN <strong>ADDITIONAL $690+HST</strong>. THE VEHICLE WILL COME WITH A FULL VAILD SAFETY AND 36 DAY SAFETY ITEM WARRANTY. THE OIL WILL BE CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WELL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!! </p>

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $690

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2015 Acura RDX