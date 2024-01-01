$15,888+ tax & licensing
2015 Acura RDX
Tech Pkg
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$15,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 163,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to elevate your driving experience with this sleek and sophisticated 2015 Acura RDX Tech Package, available now at Twin Oaks Auto! This white SUV with a black interior boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive, making it perfect for tackling any Canadian weather condition. With 163,500km on the odometer, this Acura RDX is well-maintained and ready for its next adventure.
Step inside and be greeted by luxurious leather seats with heated front seats and lumbar support for optimal comfort. Stay connected and entertained with the premium sound system, Bluetooth connectivity, and GPS navigation system. Enjoy the convenience of features like keyless entry, power windows and doors, and a power sunroof/moonroof for a touch of open-air luxury.
This Acura RDX Tech Package packs a punch with its impressive features:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence, no matter the weather.
- Heated Seats: Stay cozy and comfortable even on the coldest days.
- Leather Seats: Experience the epitome of luxury with soft, durable leather seating.
- Premium Sound System: Enjoy crystal-clear audio on every journey.
- GPS Navigation: Stay on track and explore new destinations with ease.
Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this stylish and well-equipped Acura RDX. Visit Twin Oaks Auto today for a test drive!
THE FULL CERTIFICATION COST OF THIS VEICHLE IS AN ADDITIONAL $690+HST. THE VEHICLE WILL COME WITH A FULL VAILD SAFETY AND 36 DAY SAFETY ITEM WARRANTY. THE OIL WILL BE CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WE'LL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!!
Financing Options Available!
TO CALL US 905-339-3330
We are located @ 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2
PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS
Vehicle Features
Twin Oaks Auto
+ taxes & licensing
