$25,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
289-837-1234
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
AUTO 4MATIC NAVIGATION PANORAMIC BLIND NO ACCIDENT
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8995024
- Stock #: 3158
- VIN: 55SWF4KB0FU028968
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 147,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO, 4MATIC,SEDAN, NAVIGATION,LEATHER, PANORAMIC ROOF , BLIND SPOT ,NO ACCIDENT,4 CYLINDER, LOADED WITH POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, CRUIZE CONTROL, BACK-CAMERA ,BLUE TOOTH, PUSH START MUCH MORE,ALLOY RIMS,POWER SEAT MEMORY SEAT
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
BLACK EXTERIOR ON BLACK INTERIOR
SAFETY CERTIFED AT NO EXTRA COST
CLEAN CAR FAX NO ACCIDENT
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=1LhC42mhIt9eBlCE7slcEF265r3GCfX%2b
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
JUST COPY AND PASTE
WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.