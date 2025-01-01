$18,880+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota Sienna
LE | 8 PASSENGER
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$18,880
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 166,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Spacious & Reliable: 2015 Toyota Sienna LE – 8-Passenger in Great Condition!
Looking for a dependable, comfortable, and family-friendly minivan? This 2015 Toyota Sienna LE is the perfect choice! With 8-passenger seating, a smooth ride, and Toyota’s legendary reliability, it’s designed to handle family road trips, daily commutes, and everything in between. Plus, it's in great condition, well-maintained, and ready for its next owner!Why Choose This 2015 Toyota Sienna LE?
- Spacious 8-Passenger Seating – Plenty of room for the whole family and extra cargo.
- Smooth & Powerful Drive – 3.5L V6 engine delivers a comfortable and responsive ride.
- Great Condition – Well cared for and runs like new!
- Modern Technology – Equipped with a touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth, USB input, and a rearview camera.
- Convenience & Comfort – Tri-zone climate control, power sliding doors, heated front seats, and a power driver’s seat.
- Toyota Reliability – Built to last with low maintenance costs and excellent resale value.
This 2015 Toyota Sienna LE is the perfect combination of space, comfort, and dependability—ready for your next adventure!
Don’t miss out—contact us today to schedule a test drive!
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
More inventory From Twin Oaks Auto
Email Twin Oaks Auto
Twin Oaks Auto
905-339-3330