<p><strong>Spacious & Reliable: 2015 Toyota Sienna LE – 8-Passenger in Great Condition!</strong></p><p>Looking for a <strong>dependable, comfortable, and family-friendly minivan</strong>? This <strong>2015 Toyota Sienna LE</strong> is the perfect choice! With <strong>8-passenger seating</strong>, a smooth ride, and Toyota’s legendary reliability, it’s designed to handle <strong>family road trips, daily commutes, and everything in between</strong>. Plus, its in <strong>great condition</strong>, well-maintained, and ready for its next owner!</p><h3><strong>Why Choose This 2015 Toyota Sienna LE?</strong></h3><ul><li><strong>Spacious 8-Passenger Seating</strong> – Plenty of room for the whole family and extra cargo.</li><li><strong>Smooth & Powerful Drive</strong> – 3.5L V6 engine delivers a <strong>comfortable and responsive ride</strong>.</li><li><strong>Great Condition</strong> – Well cared for and <strong>runs like new</strong>!</li><li><strong>Modern Technology</strong> – Equipped with a <strong>touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth, USB input, and a rearview camera</strong>.</li><li><strong>Convenience & Comfort</strong> – <strong>Tri-zone climate control, power sliding doors, heated front seats, and a power driver’s seat</strong>.</li><li><strong>Toyota Reliability</strong> – Built to last with <strong>low maintenance costs and excellent resale value</strong>.</li></ul><p>This <strong>2015 Toyota Sienna LE</strong> is the perfect combination of <strong>space, comfort, and dependability</strong>—ready for your next adventure!</p><p><strong>Don’t miss out—contact us today to schedule a test drive!</strong></p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br />Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br />📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br />📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br />(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br />Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p>

2015 Toyota Sienna

166,800 KM

$18,880

+ tax & licensing
Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

166,800KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TDKK3DC3FS640055

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 166,800 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Heated Seats

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

CD Player
Bluetooth

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

2015 Toyota Sienna