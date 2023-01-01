$27,000+ tax & licensing
2016 BMW 228i xDrive
228i xDrive AWD RED LEATHER LOW KM ONE OWNER
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9817900
- Stock #: 3339
- VIN: WBA1G9C58GV726209
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 33,075 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
228i xDrive AWD RED LEATHER LOW KM ONE OWNER AUTO LOADED WITH RED LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION,BACK UP CMAERA, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS,POWER MIRRORS, A/C,HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL,BLUETOOTH
SAFETY INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST
car fax report included
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Y1nnUrb50CboZiNFNLe+5BnQrs6vXMLY
USE THE LINK OF CARFAX
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
JUST COPY AND PASTE WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4PM
Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
