2016 Kia Soul
EV Luxury
2016 Kia Soul
EV Luxury
Location
Kennedy Ford
280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4
905-845-1646
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,988
+ taxes & licensing
166,850KM
Used
VIN KNDJX3AE2G7011613
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx/Inferno Red Two-Tone
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 166,850 KM
Vehicle Description
5dr Wgn Luxury
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Lithium Ion Traction Battery
Seating
Heated Seats
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Comfort
Climate Control
Additional Features
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Power Folding Mirrors
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Premium Synthetic Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Electric Motor
Electric Fuel System
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
1-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
Plug-In Electric Fast Charge
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Kennedy Ford
280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4
2016 Kia Soul