5dr Wgn Luxury

2016 Kia Soul

166,850 KM

Details Description Features

$9,988

+ tax & licensing
2016 Kia Soul

EV Luxury

2016 Kia Soul

EV Luxury

Location

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

905-845-1646

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,988

+ taxes & licensing

166,850KM
Used
VIN KNDJX3AE2G7011613

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx/Inferno Red Two-Tone
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 166,850 KM

Vehicle Description

5dr Wgn Luxury

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Lithium Ion Traction Battery

Seating

Heated Seats
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Power Folding Mirrors
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Premium Synthetic Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Electric Motor
Electric Fuel System
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
1-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
Plug-In Electric Fast Charge
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kennedy Ford

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

2016 Kia Soul