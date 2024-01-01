2016 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

Menu
Elevate your driving experience with this immaculate SUV that seamlessly blends style, comfort, and cutting-edge technology. Dont miss the opportunity to own a piece of automotive excellence. The 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 is not just a car; its a statement of refinement and prestige. Seize the chance to elevate your driving experience – inquire now and make this extraordinary SUV yours.

SUPER CLEAN GLC 300! LOCAL ONTARIO, CLEAN CARFAX! FULLY LOADED WITH SUNROOF, NAVI, REVERSE CAMERA, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, BLUETHOOTH, AWD & MORE! DRIVES AMAZING!! CALL TODAY!

THE FULL CERTIFICATION COST OF THIS VEICHLE IS AN ADDITIONAL $690+HST. THE VEHICLE WILL COME WITH A FULL VAILD SAFETY AND 36 DAY SAFETY ITEM WARRANTY. THE OIL WILL BE CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WELL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!!

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $690

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

85,550KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WDC0G4KB2GF101723

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 85,550 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

2016 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class