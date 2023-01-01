Menu
2016 Tesla Model S

83,939 KM

Details Description Features

$49,950

+ tax & licensing
$49,950

+ taxes & licensing

Shift Motors

905-901-4613

2016 Tesla Model S

2016 Tesla Model S

75D HIGHWAY AUTOPILOT, ACCIDENT FREE!

2016 Tesla Model S

75D HIGHWAY AUTOPILOT, ACCIDENT FREE!

Location

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

905-901-4613

$49,950

+ taxes & licensing

83,939KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10017651
  • Stock #: 1-23-094
  • VIN: 5YJSA1E21GF160597

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 83,939 KM

Vehicle Description

* WE HAVE OVER 70 OTHER TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK - COME VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *
Finished in Deep Blue Metallic on Tan Next Generation Seats and trimmed with Gloss Obeche Interior Decor Accents, this Model S is equipped with the the following options:

PREMIUM UPGRADES PACKAGE:

- Leather seating with lumbar and memory
- Black Alcantara Headliner and Dashboard trim
- Power folding, auto-dimming and heated side mirrors with dual curb mirror tilt option
- GPS-enabled Home Link for automatic opening and closing of garage doors
- LED headlights with LED daytime running lights, tail lights and stop lights
- Ambient LED interior lighting
- HEPA Air Filtration System


HIGHWAY AUTOPILOT:
- Forward-looking camera and radar
- 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view
- Full self-parking (both parallel and 90 degrees, reverse parking)
- Summon (self-parking remote via Tesla App)
- Google Maps and Navigation with real-time traffic
- 17-inch capacitive touchscreen



SUBZERO WEATHER PACKAGE:

- All five heated seats
- Heated steering wheel
- Wiper blade defrosters
- Washer nozzle heaters
- Remote pre-heating of vehicle


OTHER FEATURES INCLUDE:

- 20-inch Tesla Slipstream Wheels
- Integrated Center Console
- Panoramic Sunroof

- Power Liftgate


This Model S can go 0-100 km/h in just 4 seconds. With a single charge, you will get an approximate real-world range of 416 km per charge. Mileage will vary based on driving style. The best part about all that is it still comfortably sits 5 passengers with dual-zone automatic climate control, heated seats and all the creature comforts of a luxury car with tons of storage all the while not having to spend a single dime on gas.

This accident free Tesla Model S is sold fully safety certified and CarFax verified. Price listed is all-inclusive plus taxes and licensing.

We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine. See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward

As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.

Finance with $0 down with rates as low as 8.99% OAC.

Comes with balance of Tesla's incredible 8 year drivetrain warranty covering battery, motors and driveline. Extended warranty options available upon request.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

