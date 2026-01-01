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<p>Finance available   , SOME CONDITIONS APPLY</p><p> </p><p>AUTO, BLIND SPOT ALERT, AWD, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, POWER MIRRORS, AC, CRUISE CONTROL, REMOTE START</p><p> </p><p>CAR FAX LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE,</p><p> ALL NEW BRAKES( PADA + ROTORS) INSTALLED THE DAY OF LISTING</p><p>SAFETY CERTIFIED INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST</p>

2017 Buick Encore

111,857 KM

Details Description Features

$15,777

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Buick Encore

Essence AWD NAVIGATION BLIND SPOT SUNROOF CERTIFEI

Watch This Vehicle
14146888

2017 Buick Encore

Essence AWD NAVIGATION BLIND SPOT SUNROOF CERTIFEI

Location

M-Way Motors

636 4th Line, Oakville, ON L6L 5B2

365-292-6732

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$15,777

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
111,857KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KL4CJGSM5HB083616

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 111,857 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance available   , SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

 

AUTO, BLIND SPOT ALERT, AWD, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, POWER MIRRORS, AC, CRUISE CONTROL, REMOTE START

 

CAR FAX LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE,

 ALL NEW BRAKES( PADA + ROTORS) INSTALLED THE DAY OF LISTING

SAFETY CERTIFIED INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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M-Way Motors

M-Way Motors

636 4th Line, Oakville, ON L6L 5B2
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365-292-6732

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$15,777

+ taxes & licensing>

M-Way Motors

365-292-6732

2017 Buick Encore