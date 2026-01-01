$15,777+ taxes & licensing
2017 Buick Encore
Essence AWD NAVIGATION BLIND SPOT SUNROOF CERTIFEI
2017 Buick Encore
Essence AWD NAVIGATION BLIND SPOT SUNROOF CERTIFEI
Location
M-Way Motors
636 4th Line, Oakville, ON L6L 5B2
365-292-6732
Certified
$15,777
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 111,857 KM
Vehicle Description
Finance available , SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO, BLIND SPOT ALERT, AWD, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, POWER MIRRORS, AC, CRUISE CONTROL, REMOTE START
CAR FAX LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE,
ALL NEW BRAKES( PADA + ROTORS) INSTALLED THE DAY OF LISTING
SAFETY CERTIFIED INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST
Vehicle Features
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365-292-6732