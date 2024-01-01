$13,999+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Accent
HB Auto SE NO ACCIDENT NEW TIRES+ BRAKES B-TOOTH
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 147,046 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
5 DOOR HATCH BACK Auto SE NO ACCIDENT NEW TIRES+ BRAKES BLUETOOTH, LOW KM, , CRUISE CONTROL, A/C
REMOTE START
HEATED SEATS, ALLOY RIMS
SAFETY INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST
ALL NEW TIRES INSTALLED THE DAY OF LISTING,
ALL NEW BRAKES (PADS+ ROTORS) INSTALLEDTHE DAY OF LISTING
CLEAN CAR FAX NO ACCIDENT available please check the link
JUST COPY AND PASTE WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
