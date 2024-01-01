$16,777+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Tucson
AUTO 2.0L Premium SUV NO ACCIDENT CAERA B-TOOTH
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 131,583 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO 2.0L Premium SUV NO ACCIDENT CAMERA B-TOOTH AUTO,BLIND SPOT ALERT , SAFETY INCLUDED, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS FRONT AND BACK, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, POWER MIRROR, BLUETOOTH, ALLOY RIMS, AC,
CLEAN CAR FAX NO ACCIDENT
ALL 4 BRAKES DONE ON THE DAY OF LISTING
CAR FAX LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE
SAFETY INCLUDED
JUST COPY AND PASTE WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
Vehicle Features
