2017 Jeep Patriot
4WD High Altitude SUNROOF NEW TIRES SAFETY LEATHER
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 216,345 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
4WD AUTO 5DR SUV, SUNROOF, High Altitude Edition NEW TIRES, SAFETY CERTIFEID AT NO EXTRA COST, $0 ACCIDENT VALUE, LEATHER SEATS, , CRUISE CONTROL, A/C, ALLOY RIMS,
EXTRA WINTER TIRES INCLUDED ( TIRES ONLY)
SAFETY CERTIFED INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST
CAR FAX SHOWS $0 ACCIDENT CLAIM available please check the link
JUST COPY AND PASTE WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
Vehicle Features
