PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
 
 4WD AUTO 5DR SUV, SUNROOF,  High Altitude Edition NEW TIRES, SAFETY CERTIFEID  AT NO EXTRA COST, $0 ACCIDENT VALUE, LEATHER SEATS, , CRUISE CONTROL, A/C, ALLOY RIMS, EXTRA WINTER TIRES INCLUDED ( TIRES ONLY)
 
 SAFETY CERTIFED INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST
CAR FAX SHOWS $0  ACCIDENT CLAIM  available please check the link JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply///// //////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

2017 Jeep Patriot

216,345 KM

$9,500

+ tax & licensing
2017 Jeep Patriot

4WD High Altitude SUNROOF NEW TIRES SAFETY LEATHER

2017 Jeep Patriot

4WD High Altitude SUNROOF NEW TIRES SAFETY LEATHER

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

216,345KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4NJRABXHD188585

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 216,345 KM

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

 

 4WD AUTO 5DR SUV, SUNROOF,  High Altitude Edition NEW TIRES, SAFETY CERTIFEID  AT NO EXTRA COST, $0 ACCIDENT VALUE, LEATHER SEATS, , CRUISE CONTROL, A/C, ALLOY RIMS,

 

EXTRA WINTER TIRES INCLUDED ( TIRES ONLY)

 

 SAFETY CERTIFED INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST

CAR FAX SHOWS $0  ACCIDENT CLAIM  available please check the link

JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-837-XXXX

(click to show)

289-837-1234

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2017 Jeep Patriot