2017 Mazda CX-5

125,222 KM

$22,980

+ tax & licensing
$22,980

+ taxes & licensing

Lockwood Kia

905-847-1511

2017 Mazda CX-5

2017 Mazda CX-5

GS AWD | SUNROOF | BLIND SPOT | BK CAM | HTD SEATS

2017 Mazda CX-5

GS AWD | SUNROOF | BLIND SPOT | BK CAM | HTD SEATS

Location

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-1511

$22,980

+ taxes & licensing

125,222KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9707029
  • Stock #: CC26A
  • VIN: JM3KFBCL8H0132712

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 125,222 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.lockwoodkia.com/used/Mazda-CX5-2017-id9484385.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $24
480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** CLEAN CARFAX!! KEY FEATURES: - SUNROOF - BLIND SPOT DETECTION - LEATHER W/ CLOTH INSERTS - BACK UP CAMERA - HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - KEYLESS ENTRY - MUCH MORE!!

Lockwood Kia

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-1511

