2017 Mazda CX-5
GS AWD | SUNROOF | BLIND SPOT | BK CAM | HTD SEATS
125,222KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9707029
- Stock #: CC26A
- VIN: JM3KFBCL8H0132712
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 125,222 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $24
480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** CLEAN CARFAX!! KEY FEATURES: - SUNROOF - BLIND SPOT DETECTION - LEATHER W/ CLOTH INSERTS - BACK UP CAMERA - HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - KEYLESS ENTRY - MUCH MORE!!
