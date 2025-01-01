$19,990+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford Focus
ST
2018 Ford Focus
ST
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$19,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 96,400 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Ford Focus ST – Turbocharged Hot Hatch with Recaro Leather & Sunroof
This 2018 Ford Focus ST blends performance, style, and comfort in a true driver’s car. Powered by a 2.0L EcoBoost turbocharged 4-cylinder paired with a 6-speed manual transmission, it delivers 252 horsepower and 270 lb-ft of torque for an exciting, responsive ride.
✅ Performance & Handling
2.0L EcoBoost turbocharged engine (252 hp, 270 lb-ft torque)
6-speed manual transmission
Sport-tuned suspension
Torque Vectoring Control for enhanced cornering
AdvanceTrac stability control
18-inch alloy wheels
4-wheel disc brakes with ABS
Performance exhaust system
✅ Exterior Features
ST-exclusive body styling with unique grille & rear spoiler
Power sunroof
Projector-style headlights with LED accents
LED signature lighting & taillights
Fog lights
Heated, power-adjustable side mirrors with integrated turn signals
Dual exhaust with bright tips
Keyless entry
✅ Interior & Comfort
Premium Recaro leather sport seats
Heated front seats
Heated leather-wrapped ST sport steering wheel (flat-bottom design)
Dual-zone electronic automatic climate control
Ambient interior lighting
Aluminum pedals & ST badging
Split-folding 60/40 rear seats for versatility
Power windows with one-touch up/down
Large cargo area for a hatchback
✅ Technology & Infotainment
8-inch SYNC 3 touchscreen with voice command
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Bluetooth hands-free calling & streaming
Premium Sony 10-speaker audio system with subwoofer
SiriusXM satellite radio
USB ports & auxiliary input
Steering wheel-mounted audio & cruise controls
Rearview camera
✅ Safety Features
Multiple airbags (front, side, curtain, driver knee)
AdvanceTrac electronic stability control with traction control
Anti-lock brakes (ABS)
Tire pressure monitoring system
Rearview camera with guidelines
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system
LATCH child seat anchors
The 2018 Focus ST with leather Recaro seats and sunroof is the ultimate balance of sporty performance and premium comfort. A turbocharged hot hatch that’s fun, practical, and loaded with features — clean, sharp, and ready for its next driver.
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
