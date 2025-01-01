Menu
<p data-start=142 data-end=221><strong data-start=142 data-end=219>2018 Ford Focus ST – Turbocharged Hot Hatch with Recaro Leather & Sunroof</strong></p><p data-start=223 data-end=498>This 2018 Ford Focus ST blends performance, style, and comfort in a true driver’s car. Powered by a <strong data-start=323 data-end=364>2.0L EcoBoost turbocharged 4-cylinder</strong> paired with a <strong data-start=379 data-end=410>6-speed manual transmission</strong>, it delivers 252 horsepower and 270 lb-ft of torque for an exciting, responsive ride.</p><p data-start=500 data-end=530>✅ <strong data-start=502 data-end=528>Performance & Handling</strong></p><ul data-start=531 data-end=829><li data-start=531 data-end=595><p data-start=533 data-end=595>2.0L EcoBoost turbocharged engine (252 hp, 270 lb-ft torque)</p></li><li data-start=596 data-end=627><p data-start=598 data-end=627>6-speed manual transmission</p></li><li data-start=628 data-end=654><p data-start=630 data-end=654>Sport-tuned suspension</p></li><li data-start=655 data-end=706><p data-start=657 data-end=706>Torque Vectoring Control for enhanced cornering</p></li><li data-start=707 data-end=740><p data-start=709 data-end=740>AdvanceTrac stability control</p></li><li data-start=741 data-end=765><p data-start=743 data-end=765>18-inch alloy wheels</p></li><li data-start=766 data-end=798><p data-start=768 data-end=798>4-wheel disc brakes with ABS</p></li><li data-start=799 data-end=829><p data-start=801 data-end=829>Performance exhaust system</p></li></ul><p data-start=831 data-end=856>✅ <strong data-start=833 data-end=854>Exterior Features</strong></p><ul data-start=857 data-end=1168><li data-start=857 data-end=920><p data-start=859 data-end=920>ST-exclusive body styling with unique grille & rear spoiler</p></li><li data-start=921 data-end=942><p data-start=923 data-end=942><strong data-start=923 data-end=940>Power sunroof</strong></p></li><li data-start=943 data-end=990><p data-start=945 data-end=990>Projector-style headlights with LED accents</p></li><li data-start=991 data-end=1030><p data-start=993 data-end=1030>LED signature lighting & taillights</p></li><li data-start=1031 data-end=1045><p data-start=1033 data-end=1045>Fog lights</p></li><li data-start=1046 data-end=1116><p data-start=1048 data-end=1116>Heated, power-adjustable side mirrors with integrated turn signals</p></li><li data-start=1117 data-end=1150><p data-start=1119 data-end=1150>Dual exhaust with bright tips</p></li><li data-start=1151 data-end=1168><p data-start=1153 data-end=1168>Keyless entry</p></li></ul><p data-start=1170 data-end=1196>✅ <strong data-start=1172 data-end=1194>Interior & Comfort</strong></p><ul data-start=1197 data-end=1577><li data-start=1197 data-end=1239><p data-start=1199 data-end=1239><strong data-start=1199 data-end=1237>Premium Recaro leather sport seats</strong></p></li><li data-start=1240 data-end=1262><p data-start=1242 data-end=1262>Heated front seats</p></li><li data-start=1263 data-end=1334><p data-start=1265 data-end=1334>Heated leather-wrapped ST sport steering wheel (flat-bottom design)</p></li><li data-start=1335 data-end=1385><p data-start=1337 data-end=1385>Dual-zone electronic automatic climate control</p></li><li data-start=1386 data-end=1415><p data-start=1388 data-end=1415>Ambient interior lighting</p></li><li data-start=1416 data-end=1448><p data-start=1418 data-end=1448>Aluminum pedals & ST badging</p></li><li data-start=1449 data-end=1499><p data-start=1451 data-end=1499>Split-folding 60/40 rear seats for versatility</p></li><li data-start=1500 data-end=1540><p data-start=1502 data-end=1540>Power windows with one-touch up/down</p></li><li data-start=1541 data-end=1577><p data-start=1543 data-end=1577>Large cargo area for a hatchback</p></li></ul><p data-start=1579 data-end=1612>✅ <strong data-start=1581 data-end=1610>Technology & Infotainment</strong></p><ul data-start=1613 data-end=1957><li data-start=1613 data-end=1665><p data-start=1615 data-end=1665>8-inch <strong data-start=1622 data-end=1644>SYNC 3 touchscreen</strong> with voice command</p></li><li data-start=1688 data-end=1720><p data-start=1690 data-end=1720>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto</p></li><li data-start=1721 data-end=1765><p data-start=1723 data-end=1765>Bluetooth hands-free calling & streaming</p></li><li data-start=1766 data-end=1825><p data-start=1768 data-end=1825>Premium <strong data-start=1776 data-end=1823>Sony 10-speaker audio system with subwoofer</strong></p></li><li data-start=1826 data-end=1854><p data-start=1828 data-end=1854>SiriusXM satellite radio</p></li><li data-start=1855 data-end=1886><p data-start=1857 data-end=1886>USB ports & auxiliary input</p></li><li data-start=1887 data-end=1937><p data-start=1889 data-end=1937>Steering wheel-mounted audio & cruise controls</p></li><li data-start=1938 data-end=1957><p data-start=1940 data-end=1957>Rearview camera</p></li></ul><p data-start=1959 data-end=1982>✅ <strong data-start=1961 data-end=1980>Safety Features</strong></p><ul data-start=1983 data-end=2275><li data-start=1983 data-end=2039><p data-start=1985 data-end=2039>Multiple airbags (front, side, curtain, driver knee)</p></li><li data-start=2040 data-end=2106><p data-start=2042 data-end=2106>AdvanceTrac electronic stability control with traction control</p></li><li data-start=2107 data-end=2133><p data-start=2109 data-end=2133>Anti-lock brakes (ABS)</p></li><li data-start=2134 data-end=2169><p data-start=2136 data-end=2169>Tire pressure monitoring system</p></li><li data-start=2170 data-end=2205><p data-start=2172 data-end=2205>Rearview camera with guidelines</p></li><li data-start=2206 data-end=2246><p data-start=2208 data-end=2246>SecuriLock passive anti-theft system</p></li><li data-start=2247 data-end=2275><p data-start=2249 data-end=2275>LATCH child seat anchors</p></li></ul><p data-start=2277 data-end=2525>The 2018 Focus ST with <strong data-start=2300 data-end=2336>leather Recaro seats and sunroof</strong> is the ultimate balance of sporty performance and premium comfort. A turbocharged hot hatch that’s fun, practical, and loaded with features — clean, sharp, and ready for its next driver.</p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br />Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br />📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br />📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br />(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br />Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p>

Vehicle Description

2018 Ford Focus