Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$18,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 108,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Fuel Efficiency Meets All-Wheel Drive: 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV S-AWC – Local Ontario, Clean Carfax!
This 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV S-AWC is the perfect SUV for those who want the best of both worlds—fuel efficiency and all-weather capability. A local Ontario vehicle with a clean Carfax, this plug-in hybrid delivers impressive electric driving range, a smooth ride, and Mitsubishi’s Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) system for added confidence on any road.Why Choose This 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV S-AWC?
- Local Ontario Vehicle – Clean Carfax – Well-maintained and accident-free!
- Plug-In Hybrid Efficiency – Enjoy fuel savings with an electric range plus a gasoline engine for extended trips.
- Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) – Mitsubishi’s advanced AWD system ensures maximum traction and stability.
- Spacious & Comfortable – Premium interior with heated front seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and dual-zone climate control.
- Modern Technology – Features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, touchscreen infotainment, and keyless entry with push-button start.
- Advanced Safety Features – Includes a rearview camera, blind-spot warning, and rear cross-traffic alert for added confidence.
- Mitsubishi’s Legendary Warranty – Drive with peace of mind knowing you’re backed by Mitsubishi’s renowned warranty coverage.
This 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV S-AWC is the ultimate eco-friendly SUV with the power and capability you need.
Don’t miss this rare find—contact us today to schedule a test drive!
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
905-339-3330