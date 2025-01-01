Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>Fuel Efficiency Meets All-Wheel Drive: 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV S-AWC – Local Ontario, Clean Carfax!</strong></p><p>This <strong>2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV S-AWC</strong> is the perfect SUV for those who want the best of both worlds—<strong>fuel efficiency and all-weather capability</strong>. A <strong>local Ontario vehicle with a clean Carfax</strong>, this plug-in hybrid delivers impressive electric driving range, a smooth ride, and Mitsubishi’s <strong>Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC)</strong> system for added confidence on any road.</p><h3><strong>Why Choose This 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV S-AWC?</strong></h3><ul><li><strong>Local Ontario Vehicle – Clean Carfax</strong> – Well-maintained and accident-free!</li><li><strong>Plug-In Hybrid Efficiency</strong> – Enjoy fuel savings with an electric range plus a gasoline engine for extended trips.</li><li><strong>Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC)</strong> – Mitsubishi’s advanced AWD system ensures maximum traction and stability.</li><li><strong>Spacious & Comfortable</strong> – Premium interior with heated front seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and dual-zone climate control.</li><li><strong>Modern Technology</strong> – Features <strong>Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, touchscreen infotainment, and keyless entry with push-button start</strong>.</li><li><strong>Advanced Safety Features</strong> – Includes a <strong>rearview camera, blind-spot warning, and rear cross-traffic alert</strong> for added confidence.</li><li><strong>Mitsubishi’s Legendary Warranty</strong> – Drive with peace of mind knowing you’re backed by Mitsubishi’s renowned warranty coverage.</li></ul><p>This <strong>2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV S-AWC</strong> is the ultimate <strong>eco-friendly SUV</strong> with the power and capability you need.</p><p><strong>Don’t miss this rare find—contact us today to schedule a test drive!</strong></p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br />Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br />📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br />📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br />(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br />Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p>

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

108,800 KM

Details Description Features

$18,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

SE S-AWC

Watch This Vehicle
12252283

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

SE S-AWC

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

  1. 1741297716
  2. 1741297723
  3. 1741297731
  4. 1741297739
  5. 1741297746
  6. 1741297752
  7. 1741297760
  8. 1741297768
  9. 1741297778
  10. 1741297785
  11. 1741297792
  12. 1741297800
  13. 1741297807
  14. 1741297813
  15. 1741297820
  16. 1741297827
  17. 1741297834
  18. 1741297840
  19. 1741297846
  20. 1741297852
  21. 1741297860
  22. 1741297866
  23. 1741297873
  24. 1741297878
  25. 1741297884
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
108,800KM
Good Condition
VIN JA4J24A5XJZ613797

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 108,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Fuel Efficiency Meets All-Wheel Drive: 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV S-AWC – Local Ontario, Clean Carfax!

This 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV S-AWC is the perfect SUV for those who want the best of both worlds—fuel efficiency and all-weather capability. A local Ontario vehicle with a clean Carfax, this plug-in hybrid delivers impressive electric driving range, a smooth ride, and Mitsubishi’s Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) system for added confidence on any road.

Why Choose This 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV S-AWC?
  • Local Ontario Vehicle – Clean Carfax – Well-maintained and accident-free!
  • Plug-In Hybrid Efficiency – Enjoy fuel savings with an electric range plus a gasoline engine for extended trips.
  • Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) – Mitsubishi’s advanced AWD system ensures maximum traction and stability.
  • Spacious & Comfortable – Premium interior with heated front seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and dual-zone climate control.
  • Modern Technology – Features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, touchscreen infotainment, and keyless entry with push-button start.
  • Advanced Safety Features – Includes a rearview camera, blind-spot warning, and rear cross-traffic alert for added confidence.
  • Mitsubishi’s Legendary Warranty – Drive with peace of mind knowing you’re backed by Mitsubishi’s renowned warranty coverage.

This 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV S-AWC is the ultimate eco-friendly SUV with the power and capability you need.

Don’t miss this rare find—contact us today to schedule a test drive!

Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.

What’s Included with Certification:

  • The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
  • A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
  • The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.

At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!

Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.

Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2


(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)

More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Twin Oaks Auto

Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SE S-AWC for sale in Oakville, ON
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SE S-AWC 108,800 KM $18,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Accord Sport 2.0 Manual for sale in Oakville, ON
2018 Honda Accord Sport 2.0 Manual 133,970 KM $19,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Volvo XC60 T5 AWD Momentum for sale in Oakville, ON
2018 Volvo XC60 T5 AWD Momentum 86,100 KM $25,990 + tax & lic

Email Twin Oaks Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-339-XXXX

(click to show)

905-339-3330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

Contact Seller
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV