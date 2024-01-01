$39,995+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 2500
Tradesman 4x4 Crew Cab 8' Box
Location
Oakville Autos
595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
905-844-7100
100,417KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 3c6ur5hj9kg582526
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 6491
- Mileage 100,417 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
