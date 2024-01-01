Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 RAM 2500

100,417 KM

Details Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 RAM 2500

Tradesman 4x4 Crew Cab 8' Box

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 2500

Tradesman 4x4 Crew Cab 8' Box

Location

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

  1. 1707341921
  2. 1707341921
  3. 1707341921
  4. 1707341920
  5. 1707341920
  6. 1707341921
  7. 1707341921
  8. 1707341921
  9. 1707341920
  10. 1707341920
  11. 1707341920
  12. 1707341920
  13. 1707341920
  14. 1707341921
  15. 1707341921
Contact Seller

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
100,417KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 3c6ur5hj9kg582526

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6491
  • Mileage 100,417 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Oakville Autos

Used 2008 Pontiac Montana 4dr Ext WB w/1SB for sale in Oakville, ON
2008 Pontiac Montana 4dr Ext WB w/1SB 203,101 KM $2,495 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Honda Civic 4dr Auto DX-G for sale in Oakville, ON
2008 Honda Civic 4dr Auto DX-G 170,862 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Honda Pilot 4WD 4dr Touring for sale in Oakville, ON
2013 Honda Pilot 4WD 4dr Touring 236,589 KM $13,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oakville Autos

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oakville Autos

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

Call Dealer

905-844-XXXX

(click to show)

905-844-7100

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Oakville Autos

905-844-7100

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 2500