Menu
Account
Sign In
<html> <p>#NO ACCIDENTS #FINANCING AVAILABLE </p> <p>#ONE OWNER #ONLY 98,000 KMS </p> <br> <p>2019 TESLA MODEL 3 STANDARD PLUS RANGE . </p> <br> <p>PREMIUM ELECTRIC DRIVING AND A CLEAN MODERN DESIGN. IN GREAT CONDITION INSIDE OUT RUNS AND DRIVES WITHOUT ANY ISSUES. </p> <br> <p>FEATURES & HIGHLIGHTS:</p> <p>-BACKUP CAMERA </p> <p>-NAVIGATION </p> <p>-BIG TOUCH SCREEN </p> <p>-BLUETOOTH & USB-C CHARGING</p> <p>-AUTOPILOT </p> <p>-LANE ASSIST </p> <p>-EMERGENCY BRAKING </p> <p>-PARKING SENSORS </p> <p>-KEYLESS ENTRY VIA PHONE APP </p> <p>-GLASS ROOF </p> <p>-HEATED FRONT & REAR SEATS </p> <p>-PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM </p> <p>AND MUCH MORE.. </p> <br> <p>FREE CARFAX REPORT AVAILABLE WITH EVERY VEHICLE</p> <br> <p>As per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable and not certified, Certification is available for $699</p> <br> <p>📞 Contact us today to book your appointment for viewing & test drive.</p> <br> <p>📍 TERMINAL MOTORS</p> <p>📍 1421 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON</p> <p>📞 (416) 527‑0101</p> </html>

2019 Tesla Model 3

98,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range

Watch This Vehicle
14422722

2019 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range

Location

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-527-0101

  1. 1783830515910
  2. 1783830516399
  3. 1783830516872
  4. 1783830517273
  5. 1783830517711
  6. 1783830518117
  7. 1783830518516
  8. 1783830518917
  9. 1783830519386
  10. 1783830519794
  11. 1783830520261
  12. 1783830520702
  13. 1783830521157
  14. 1783830521598
  15. 1783830522053
  16. 1783830522497
  17. 1783830522893
  18. 1783830523342
  19. 1783830523762
  20. 1783830524260
  21. 1783830524732
  22. 1783830525140
  23. 1783830525581
Contact Seller

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
98,000KM
VIN 5YJ3E1EA8KF403167

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 98,000 KM

Vehicle Description


#NO ACCIDENTS #FINANCING AVAILABLE


#ONE OWNER #ONLY 98,000 KMS




2019 TESLA MODEL 3 STANDARD PLUS RANGE .




PREMIUM ELECTRIC DRIVING AND A CLEAN MODERN DESIGN. IN GREAT CONDITION INSIDE OUT RUNS AND DRIVES WITHOUT ANY ISSUES.




FEATURES & HIGHLIGHTS:


-BACKUP CAMERA


-NAVIGATION


-BIG TOUCH SCREEN


-BLUETOOTH & USB-C CHARGING


-AUTOPILOT


-LANE ASSIST


-EMERGENCY BRAKING


-PARKING SENSORS


-KEYLESS ENTRY VIA PHONE APP


-GLASS ROOF


-HEATED FRONT & REAR SEATS


-PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM


AND MUCH MORE..




FREE CARFAX REPORT AVAILABLE WITH EVERY VEHICLE




As per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable and not certified, Certification is available for $699




📞 Contact us today to book your appointment for viewing & test drive.




📍 TERMINAL MOTORS


📍 1421 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON


📞 (416) 527‑0101


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Electric Motor

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Navigation System
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Terminal Motors

Used 2019 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range for sale in Oakville, ON
2019 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range 98,000 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Titan Pro-4X for sale in Oakville, ON
2015 Nissan Titan Pro-4X 101,000 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Subaru Forester TOURING for sale in Oakville, ON
2018 Subaru Forester TOURING 147,000 KM $16,995 + tax & lic

Email Terminal Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Terminal Motors

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-527-XXXX

(click to show)

416-527-0101

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Terminal Motors

416-527-0101

2019 Tesla Model 3