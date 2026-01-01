$21,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Tesla Model 3
Standard Range
2019 Tesla Model 3
Standard Range
Location
Terminal Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
416-527-0101
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 98,000 KM
Vehicle Description
#NO ACCIDENTS #FINANCING AVAILABLE
#ONE OWNER #ONLY 98,000 KMS
2019 TESLA MODEL 3 STANDARD PLUS RANGE .
PREMIUM ELECTRIC DRIVING AND A CLEAN MODERN DESIGN. IN GREAT CONDITION INSIDE OUT RUNS AND DRIVES WITHOUT ANY ISSUES.
FEATURES & HIGHLIGHTS:
-BACKUP CAMERA
-NAVIGATION
-BIG TOUCH SCREEN
-BLUETOOTH & USB-C CHARGING
-AUTOPILOT
-LANE ASSIST
-EMERGENCY BRAKING
-PARKING SENSORS
-KEYLESS ENTRY VIA PHONE APP
-GLASS ROOF
-HEATED FRONT & REAR SEATS
-PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM
AND MUCH MORE..
FREE CARFAX REPORT AVAILABLE WITH EVERY VEHICLE
As per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable and not certified, Certification is available for $699
📞 Contact us today to book your appointment for viewing & test drive.
📍 TERMINAL MOTORS
📍 1421 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON
📞 (416) 527‑0101
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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416-527-0101