1 owner, great condition, safetied 2021 Ford Edge SEL AWD equipped with a 2.0L EcoBoost engine and an automatic transmission now available for sale at Kennedy Ford in Oakville, ON.Options include: 201A equipment group, Ford co-pilot 360 assist+, cold weather package, panoramic roof, activeX seating material, heated front seats, remote vehicle start, and much more!Exterior: BlackInterior: Black

2021 Ford Edge

125,982 KM

Details Description Features

$29,988

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Edge

SEL

2021 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

905-845-1646

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,988

+ taxes & licensing

125,982KM
Used
VIN 2FMPK4J93MBA12995

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 125,982 KM

Vehicle Description

1 owner, great condition, safetied 2021 Ford Edge SEL AWD equipped with a 2.0L EcoBoost engine and an automatic transmission now available for sale at Kennedy Ford in Oakville, ON.Options include: 201A equipment group, Ford co-pilot 360 assist+, cold weather package, panoramic roof, activeX seating material, heated front seats, remote vehicle start, and much more!Exterior: BlackInterior: BlackPerks of purchasing this vehicle from Kennedy Ford include: non-commission sales representatives, market value pricing, CarFax report with every vehicle, 3 years of tire insurance (we will repair or replace the tire from damage caused by things such as nails/screws), our vehicles come with a safety certificate, in addition to the safety inspection we also complete a 52 point inspection, we use all Ford genuine parts when completing work on the vehicle - no cheap aftermarket parts! Our vehicles also come fully detailed upon delivery. We offer financing for clients with all types of credit; our on-site financial services managers work closely with 11 different financial institutions to obtain our client's loan approvals.Want more information or to book a test drive? Submit an inquiry. Google score of 4.6 stars! Experience our family-owned and operated atmosphere for yourself at our full-service Ford Dealership. We are located at the corner of Dorval & Wyecroft Road in beautiful Oakville, ON, just south of the QEW. 280-South Service Road West Oakville, ON.SALES HOURS: Monday - Thursday : 9:00am - 7:00pm Friday: 9:00am - 6:00pm Saturday: 9:00am - 5:00pm Sunday: CLOSED Appointments are recommended to ensure we have the vehicle ready for when you arrive. Submit an inquiry to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Seating

Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Turbocharged
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Cross-Traffic Alert
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kennedy Ford

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

905-845-1646

$29,988

+ taxes & licensing

Kennedy Ford

905-845-1646

2021 Ford Edge