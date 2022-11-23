Menu
2021 Ford Transit

74,973 KM

$66,666

+ tax & licensing
$66,666

+ taxes & licensing

T-350 148" EL Hi Rf 9500 GVWR RWD BIG SCREEN SENSO

2021 Ford Transit

T-350 148" EL Hi Rf 9500 GVWR RWD BIG SCREEN SENSO

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$66,666

+ taxes & licensing

74,973KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9398605
  Stock #: 3561
  VIN: 1FTBW3XGXMKA28426

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 74,973 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

T-350 148" EL Hi Rf 9500 GVWR RWD BIG SCREEN,REAR SENSORS REAR CAMERA CARGO VAN , POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS,POWER LOCKS, KEYLESS,  CRUIZE CONTROL, ,A/C,BLUE TOOTH,BACK UP CAMERA, LANE KEEP, TOW PAKAGE, REAR PARKING SENSORS

 

SAFETY INCLUDED,

USE THE LINK OF CARFAX

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
WiFi Hotspot
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Warranty Available
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

