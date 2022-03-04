Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Toyota 4Runner

17,720 KM

Details Description Features

$62,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$62,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota 4Runner

2021 Toyota 4Runner

4WD LIMITED NAVIGATION BROWN LEATHER NO ACCIDENT

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota 4Runner

4WD LIMITED NAVIGATION BROWN LEATHER NO ACCIDENT

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$62,999

+ taxes & licensing

17,720KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8599691
  • Stock #: 3077
  • VIN: JTEKU5JR8M5962784

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 17,720 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRIES

Finance is available, STARTING FROM 0% SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO7 PASSENGERS  4X4 LIMITED ONE OWNER LOW KM ONLY 17720 KM  LOADED WITH NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA,BROWN LRATHER SEATS,PUSH START, LANE DEPARTURE ALERT,POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS & MIRRORS, TOW HITCH, 2 KEYLESS FOBS, ALLOY RIMS,

WHITE EXTERIOR ON BROWN INTERIOR,

COMES FULLY SAFETY CERTIFIED,

Unit located at, 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2

car fax available AT NO EXTRA COST

CLEAN CAR FAX NO ACCIDENTS, LOCAL ONTARIO ,ONE OWNER

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=jLR9DMnYOawKjf1kiG1tciSb8EgWsTvS

Two stores in Oakville to serve you better

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open,

9:00 A.M – 6:00 P.M WEEKDAYS,

 9:00 A.M – 4:00 P.M SATURDAYS

CLOSED SUNDAYS

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBERS

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Trailer Hitch
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales

2012 Ford F-150 4WD ...
 176,800 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic
2014 BMW 3 Series GR...
 140,337 KM
$19,985 + tax & lic
2010 Ford F-150 4WD ...
 146,700 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

Call Dealer

289-837-XXXX

(click to show)

289-837-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory