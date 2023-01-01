Menu
2021 Toyota Corolla

136,555 KM

Details Description Features

$24,500

+ tax & licensing
$24,500

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2021 Toyota Corolla

2021 Toyota Corolla

AUTO NO ACCIDENT CAMERA LANE KEEP BLINDSPOT BTOOTH

2021 Toyota Corolla

AUTO NO ACCIDENT CAMERA LANE KEEP BLINDSPOT BTOOTH

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,500

+ taxes & licensing

136,555KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10377966
  • Stock #: 3450
  • VIN: 5YFBPMBEXMP215465

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3450
  • Mileage 136,555 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO, NO ACCIDENT, LANE KEEP ASSIST, BLUE TOOTH, BACK UP CAMERA,HEATED SEATS, BLIND SPOT, NEW BRAKES(PADS AND ROTORS), CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C

SAFETY INCLUDED FOR $599+HST

 NEW 4 BRAKES (PADS AND ROTORS)

CLEAN car fax included NO ACCIDENT

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=%2BXzPmgT6ziOjdlfpoVl9iM8myl51eNAC

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

