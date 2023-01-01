$24,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
289-837-1234
2021 Toyota Corolla
AUTO NO ACCIDENT CAMERA LANE KEEP BLINDSPOT BTOOTH
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,500
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10377966
- Stock #: 3450
- VIN: 5YFBPMBEXMP215465
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3450
- Mileage 136,555 KM
Disclosures
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO, NO ACCIDENT, LANE KEEP ASSIST, BLUE TOOTH, BACK UP CAMERA,HEATED SEATS, BLIND SPOT, NEW BRAKES(PADS AND ROTORS), CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C
SAFETY INCLUDED FOR $599+HST
NEW 4 BRAKES (PADS AND ROTORS)
CLEAN car fax included NO ACCIDENT
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=%2BXzPmgT6ziOjdlfpoVl9iM8myl51eNAC
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
JUST COPY AND PASTE WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Exterior
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.