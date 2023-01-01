2021 Toyota Corolla AUTO NO ACCIDENT CAMERA LANE KEEP BLINDSPOT BTOOTH

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,500 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 6 , 5 5 5 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10377966

3450 VIN: 5YFBPMBEXMP215465

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 3450

Mileage 136,555 KM Disclosures Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Lane Departure Warning Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Remote Trunk Release Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Heated Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Exterior Daytime Running Lights Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Adaptive Smart Cruise Control Additional Features Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

