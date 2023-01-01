$58,000+ tax & licensing
2022 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
GLC 300 LOW KM NO ACCIDENT NAV BLIND CARPLAY PANO
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10414416
- Stock #: 3461
- VIN: W1N0G8EB0NV381629
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 18,184 KM
Vehicle Description
GLC 300 AMG SPORT PACKAGE, PREMIUM, 360 CAMERAS, LOW KM ONLY 18184KM, AUTO, NO ACCIDENT, AWD,
- SADDLE BROWN LEATHER
- PANORAMIC Sunroof/Moonroof
- Navigation System
- Alloy Wheels
- Technology Package
- Bluetooth
- Backup Camera
- Premium Plus Package
- Parking Sensors
- Premium Package
- Heated Seats
- Android Auto
- CarPlay
