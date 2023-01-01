Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

18,184 KM

Details Description Features

$58,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$58,000

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

Contact Seller
2022 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2022 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC 300 LOW KM NO ACCIDENT NAV BLIND CARPLAY PANO

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC 300 LOW KM NO ACCIDENT NAV BLIND CARPLAY PANO

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

  1. 1694620865
  2. 1694620865
  3. 1694620865
  4. 1694620865
  5. 1694620864
  6. 1694620865
  7. 1694620865
  8. 1694620865
  9. 1694620865
  10. 1694620865
  11. 1694620865
  12. 1694620864
  13. 1694620864
  14. 1694620865
  15. 1694620865
  16. 1694620865
  17. 1694620865
  18. 1694620865
  19. 1694620865
  20. 1694620865
  21. 1694620865
  22. 1694620865
  23. 1694620865
  24. 1694620865
  25. 1694620865
  26. 1694620865
  27. 1694620865
  28. 1694620865
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$58,000

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
18,184KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10414416
  • Stock #: 3461
  • VIN: W1N0G8EB0NV381629

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 18,184 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

GLC 300 AMG SPORT PACKAGE, PREMIUM, 360 CAMERAS, LOW KM ONLY 18184KM,  AUTO, NO ACCIDENT, AWD,

  • SADDLE BROWN LEATHER
  • PANORAMIC Sunroof/Moonroof
  • Navigation System
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Technology Package
  • Bluetooth
  • Backup Camera
  • Premium Plus Package
  • Parking Sensors
  • Premium Package
  • Heated Seats
  • Android Auto
  • CarPlay

 

 

ADD $799 FOR SAFETY

CLEAN car fax included NO ACCIDENT

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=I8R4b4A%2FWW7KAB7Cjiheb5e%2FXcQdDBe%2B

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales

2014 Infiniti Q60 2d...
 123,973 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic
2013 Mercedes-Benz E...
 165,366 KM
$18,888 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota RAV4 AWD...
 179,426 KM
$24,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Rosa Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

Call Dealer

289-837-XXXX

(click to show)

289-837-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory