2022 Tesla Model S
LONG RANGE CARFAX CLEAN, YOKE STEERING!!
Location
Shift Motors
1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4
- Listing ID: 9443499
- Stock #: 1-22-252
- VIN: 5YJSA1E55NF485535
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 6,500 KM
Vehicle Description
* JUST ARRIVED AND READY TO ELECTRIFY YOUR TRANSPORT NEEDS - WE ALSO HAVE OVER 70 OTHER TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK - VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *
Finished in Premium Black on a Black and White Premium Interior AND THE ICONIC YOKE STEERING, the all new 2022 Model S is finally here and it comes equipped with the following options:
- Tesla All-Wheel Drive; Front and Rear Motors enable performance, traction, and torque in all conditions
- Basic Autopilot; Adaptive Cruise and Autosteer, with a suite of safety features (emergency braking, collision warning, blind spot monitoring)
- Sentry Mode for increased security
- Adaptive Suspension; adjustment of ride height, damping and rebound for exceptional ride quality and performance
- Three Displays for the first time ever; 17 inch center display, 12.3 inch drivers display, and 8 inch second row display
- Tri-Zone Climate Control
- 22-Speaker Audio System with active noise cancelling
- Full Glass Roof
- Heated seats (with ventilation for front seats), heated steering and heated windshield
- 19-inch Tesla Tempest Wheels
The Long Range Model S averages 652 km on a full charge (subject to conditions) and has a top speed of 250 km/h. Travel across Canada and the US silently and effortlessly with Tesla's ever-growing supercharger network which provides an approx. 80% charge in 20 minutes.
Autopilot allows the vehicle to steer within a lane and manage speed using active traffic-aware cruise control - it's phenomenal to experience - you'll never want to drive anything else ever again and with monthly over-the-air software updates this system is always improving.
We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine. See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward
As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.
Finance with $0 down for 96 months at 7.99% OAC.
Balance of Tesla Comprehensive warranty (4 years / 80,000 km) and Tesla Battery and Drive Unit Limited warranty (8 years / 240,000 km).
