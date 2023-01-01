2023 Tesla Model 3

$72,950 + taxes & licensing 1 , 7 1 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9473172

9473172 Stock #: 1-23-001

1-23-001 VIN: 5YJ3E1EA2PF404399

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 1,710 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.