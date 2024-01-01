Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS IS </p>

2004 BMW 6 Series

186,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2004 BMW 6 Series

Watch This Vehicle

2004 BMW 6 Series

Location

Autoflex Sales & Leasing

131 Atherley Road, Orillia, ON L3V 1N4

705-329-0007

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$5,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
186,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
VIN WBAEH73424B190347

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 186,000 KM

Vehicle Description

THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS IS 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Seats

Additional Features

Active suspension
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autoflex Sales & Leasing

Used 2019 Jeep Wrangler for sale in Orillia, ON
2019 Jeep Wrangler 71,834 KM $32,888 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Audi Q5 for sale in Orillia, ON
2016 Audi Q5 172,870 KM $18,888 + tax & lic
Used 2017 RAM 1500 for sale in Orillia, ON
2017 RAM 1500 171,058 KM $23,995 + tax & lic

Email Autoflex Sales & Leasing

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autoflex Sales & Leasing

Autoflex Sales & Leasing

131 Atherley Road, Orillia, ON L3V 1N4

Call Dealer

705-329-XXXX

(click to show)

705-329-0007

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,000

+ taxes & licensing

Autoflex Sales & Leasing

705-329-0007

Contact Seller
2004 BMW 6 Series