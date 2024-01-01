$5,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2004 BMW 6 Series
2004 BMW 6 Series
Location
Autoflex Sales & Leasing
131 Atherley Road, Orillia, ON L3V 1N4
705-329-0007
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$5,000
+ taxes & licensing
186,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WBAEH73424B190347
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 186,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS IS
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Seating
Leather Seats
Additional Features
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Autoflex Sales & Leasing
2019 Jeep Wrangler 71,834 KM $32,888 + tax & lic
2016 Audi Q5 172,870 KM $18,888 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 171,058 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Email Autoflex Sales & Leasing
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autoflex Sales & Leasing
131 Atherley Road, Orillia, ON L3V 1N4
Call Dealer
705-329-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$5,000
+ taxes & licensing
Autoflex Sales & Leasing
705-329-0007
2004 BMW 6 Series