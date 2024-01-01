Menu
<p>FINANCING AVAILABLE (O.A.C)</p><p>TRADES WELCOME </p>

2020 Volkswagen Passat

100,563 KM

$23,888

+ tax & licensing
2020 Volkswagen Passat

2020 Volkswagen Passat

Autoflex Sales & Leasing

131 Atherley Road, Orillia, ON L3V 1N4

705-329-0007

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,888

+ taxes & licensing

100,563KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1VWAA7A36LC002953

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pure White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 100,563 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE (O.A.C)

TRADES WELCOME 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Autoflex Sales & Leasing

Autoflex Sales & Leasing

131 Atherley Road, Orillia, ON L3V 1N4

705-329-XXXX

705-329-0007

$23,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autoflex Sales & Leasing

705-329-0007

2020 Volkswagen Passat