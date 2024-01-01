Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>FINANCING AVAILABLE (O.A.C)</p><p>TRADES WELCOME </p>

2014 Hyundai Veloster

234,238 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Hyundai Veloster

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Hyundai Veloster

Location

Autoflex Sales & Leasing

131 Atherley Road, Orillia, ON L3V 1N4

705-329-0007

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
234,238KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN KMHTC6AE4EU185229

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 234,238 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE (O.A.C)

TRADES WELCOME 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autoflex Sales & Leasing

Used 2019 Jeep Wrangler for sale in Orillia, ON
2019 Jeep Wrangler 71,834 KM $32,888 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Audi Q5 for sale in Orillia, ON
2016 Audi Q5 172,870 KM $18,888 + tax & lic
Used 2017 RAM 1500 for sale in Orillia, ON
2017 RAM 1500 171,058 KM $23,995 + tax & lic

Email Autoflex Sales & Leasing

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autoflex Sales & Leasing

Autoflex Sales & Leasing

131 Atherley Road, Orillia, ON L3V 1N4

Call Dealer

705-329-XXXX

(click to show)

705-329-0007

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoflex Sales & Leasing

705-329-0007

Contact Seller
2014 Hyundai Veloster