$8,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Hyundai Veloster
2014 Hyundai Veloster
Location
Autoflex Sales & Leasing
131 Atherley Road, Orillia, ON L3V 1N4
705-329-0007
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
234,238KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN KMHTC6AE4EU185229
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 234,238 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCING AVAILABLE (O.A.C)
TRADES WELCOME
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Autoflex Sales & Leasing
Autoflex Sales & Leasing
131 Atherley Road, Orillia, ON L3V 1N4
Call Dealer
705-329-XXXX(click to show)
2014 Hyundai Veloster