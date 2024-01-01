$21,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Jaguar XF
2016 Jaguar XF
Location
Autoflex Sales & Leasing
131 Atherley Road, Orillia, ON L3V 1N4
705-329-0007
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
122,358KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN SAJBK4BV1GCY16308
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 122,358 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCING AVAILABLE (O.A.C)
TRADES WELCOME
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Autoflex Sales & Leasing
131 Atherley Road, Orillia, ON L3V 1N4
2016 Jaguar XF