FINANCING AVAILABLE (O.A.C)
TRADES WELCOME

2016 Jaguar XF

122,358 KM

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Jaguar XF

2016 Jaguar XF

Autoflex Sales & Leasing

131 Atherley Road, Orillia, ON L3V 1N4

705-329-0007

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

122,358KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN SAJBK4BV1GCY16308

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 122,358 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE (O.A.C)

TRADES WELCOME 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autoflex Sales & Leasing

Autoflex Sales & Leasing

131 Atherley Road, Orillia, ON L3V 1N4

705-329-0007

2016 Jaguar XF