Beautiful extra clean truck with only 173k kms 
One owner and no reported accidents - Carfax Verified 
Reliable and powerful 5.3L V8 with 4x4 
Crew Cab 5 seater with short box 


Comes Safety Certified 


Loaded with power seats, heated seats, backup camera, remote start, Bluetooth, AC with dual zone climate control, factory towing package, cruise control, fog lights, spray in bed liner, tow hooks, automatic headlights, 22inch alloy rims, running boards, wireless phone charger, trifold tonneau cover and more. 
New tires and new brakes all around 
Link to Youtube Walkaround video: 
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GVDjDQSsTjA 


Has 173k kms, had owner and never been in accidents - Carfax Verified 
Link to Carfax: 
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=ckoK0hZN06kYDIBVFbW63Srm0j%2FVvycW 


Gorgeous color combination: beautiful shiny grey exterior on black clean interior.

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

173,000 KM

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Certified One Owner No Accidents

Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

705-826-6777

173,000KM
VIN 3GCUKREC4HG331349

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # CS17173
  • Mileage 173,000 KM

Beautiful extra clean truck with only 173k kms
One owner and no reported accidents - Carfax Verified
Reliable and powerful 5.3L V8 with 4x4
Crew Cab 5 seater with short box


Comes Safety Certified


Loaded with power seats, heated seats, backup camera, remote start, Bluetooth, AC with dual zone climate control, factory towing package, cruise control, fog lights, spray in bed liner, tow hooks, automatic headlights, 22inch alloy rims, running boards, wireless phone charger, trifold tonneau cover and more.
New tires and new brakes all around
Link to Youtube Walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GVDjDQSsTjA


Has 173k kms, had owner and never been in accidents - Carfax Verified
Link to Carfax:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=ckoK0hZN06kYDIBVFbW63Srm0j%2FVvycW


Gorgeous color combination: beautiful shiny grey exterior on black clean interior.


Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca


Available extended warranty up to 48 months


WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)


Tax and Licensing extra


Trade-ins are welcome!


No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!


Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.


Please call us at 705-826-6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca


AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON, L3V1A4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

