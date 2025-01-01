$26,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Certified One Owner No Accidents
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Certified One Owner No Accidents
Location
Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
705-826-6777
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
173,000KM
VIN 3GCUKREC4HG331349
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # CS17173
- Mileage 173,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Beautiful extra clean truck with only 173k kms
One owner and no reported accidents - Carfax Verified
Reliable and powerful 5.3L V8 with 4x4
Crew Cab 5 seater with short box
Comes Safety Certified
Loaded with power seats, heated seats, backup camera, remote start, Bluetooth, AC with dual zone climate control, factory towing package, cruise control, fog lights, spray in bed liner, tow hooks, automatic headlights, 22inch alloy rims, running boards, wireless phone charger, trifold tonneau cover and more.
New tires and new brakes all around
Link to Youtube Walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GVDjDQSsTjA
Has 173k kms, had owner and never been in accidents - Carfax Verified
Link to Carfax:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=ckoK0hZN06kYDIBVFbW63Srm0j%2FVvycW
Gorgeous color combination: beautiful shiny grey exterior on black clean interior.
Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca
Available extended warranty up to 48 months
WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)
Tax and Licensing extra
Trade-ins are welcome!
No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!
Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.
Please call us at 705-826-6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca
AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON, L3V1A4
One owner and no reported accidents - Carfax Verified
Reliable and powerful 5.3L V8 with 4x4
Crew Cab 5 seater with short box
Comes Safety Certified
Loaded with power seats, heated seats, backup camera, remote start, Bluetooth, AC with dual zone climate control, factory towing package, cruise control, fog lights, spray in bed liner, tow hooks, automatic headlights, 22inch alloy rims, running boards, wireless phone charger, trifold tonneau cover and more.
New tires and new brakes all around
Link to Youtube Walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GVDjDQSsTjA
Has 173k kms, had owner and never been in accidents - Carfax Verified
Link to Carfax:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=ckoK0hZN06kYDIBVFbW63Srm0j%2FVvycW
Gorgeous color combination: beautiful shiny grey exterior on black clean interior.
Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca
Available extended warranty up to 48 months
WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)
Tax and Licensing extra
Trade-ins are welcome!
No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!
Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.
Please call us at 705-826-6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca
AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON, L3V1A4
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Republic
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Certified One Owner No Accidents 161,550 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 FX4 Sport 4x4 Loaded Certified No Accidents 243,960 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
2013 Cadillac XTS Premium AWD Certified Loaded 144,700 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Auto Republic
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
Call Dealer
705-826-XXXX(click to show)
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Republic
705-826-6777
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500