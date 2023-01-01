Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

94,683 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

Contact Seller
2017 Mazda MAZDA3

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr Sdn Auto GS,R/V CAM,BSM,H/SEATS&S.WHEEL

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr Sdn Auto GS,R/V CAM,BSM,H/SEATS&S.WHEEL

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

  1. 1695048507
  2. 1695048508
  3. 1695048499
  4. 1695048509
  5. 1695048507
  6. 1695048501
  7. 1695048507
  8. 1695048507
  9. 1695048493
  10. 1695048509
  11. 1695048508
  12. 1695048506
  13. 1695048505
  14. 1695048487
  15. 1695048491
  16. 1695048506
  17. 1695048492
  18. 1695048506
  19. 1695048505
  20. 1695048492
  21. 1695048492
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
94,683KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10435323
  • VIN: JM1BN1V77H1151378

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 94,683 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful fuel efficient low kilometer sedan - Sold certified and available noe.

 

High Value Features:

 

Rear view camera

Blind-Spot monitoring

Optional Sport driving mode

Bluetooth

USB port

Heated seats

Heated steering wheel

Cruise control

A/C

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Auto lights

Window & Child safety locks

 

Financing and extended warranties available.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Choice Sales

2017 Chevrolet Cruze...
 132,730 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape 4WD...
 116,154 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Sentra 4...
 127,778 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic

Email Auto Choice Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

Call Dealer

705-792-XXXX

(click to show)

705-792-9000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory