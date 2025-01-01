$11,995+ taxes & licensing
2018 Nissan Versa Note
S, R/V CAM, HEATED SEATS, B.TOOTH
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
Certified
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 146,725 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient compact car? Check out this vibrant red 2018 Nissan Versa Note S available now at Auto Choice Sales! This sleek sedan is ready to turn heads with its bold exterior and comfortable charcoal interior. With 146,725km on the odometer, this Versa Note is just getting started. It's the perfect choice for navigating city streets or embarking on weekend getaways.
This Versa Note is packed with features designed for your comfort and convenience. The efficient 1.6L I4 engine paired with a smooth Variable/CVT transmission ensures a pleasant driving experience. This Versa Note has been well-maintained and is ready to hit the road. Don't miss the opportunity to own a practical and stylish vehicle that fits your lifestyle. Visit Auto Choice Sales today and experience the difference!
Here are five key features that make this 2018 Nissan Versa Note S stand out:
- Heated Seats: Enjoy cozy warmth on those chilly Canadian mornings!
- Rearview Camera: Navigate tight parking spots and enhance your safety with ease.
- Bluetooth Connectivity: Seamlessly connect your phone for hands-free calling and audio streaming.
- Fuel-Efficient Engine: Save money at the pump with its economical 1.6L engine.
- Stylish Design: Turn heads with its sleek, modern design and vibrant red exterior.
Vehicle Features
Auto Choice Sales
