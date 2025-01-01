Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient compact car? Check out this vibrant red 2018 Nissan Versa Note S available now at Auto Choice Sales! This sleek sedan is ready to turn heads with its bold exterior and comfortable charcoal interior. With 146,725km on the odometer, this Versa Note is just getting started. Its the perfect choice for navigating city streets or embarking on weekend getaways.</p><p>This Versa Note is packed with features designed for your comfort and convenience. The efficient 1.6L I4 engine paired with a smooth Variable/CVT transmission ensures a pleasant driving experience. This Versa Note has been well-maintained and is ready to hit the road. Dont miss the opportunity to own a practical and stylish vehicle that fits your lifestyle. Visit Auto Choice Sales today and experience the difference!</p><p>Here are five key features that make this 2018 Nissan Versa Note S stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>Heated Seats:</strong> Enjoy cozy warmth on those chilly Canadian mornings!</li><li><strong>Rearview Camera:</strong> Navigate tight parking spots and enhance your safety with ease.</li><li><strong>Bluetooth Connectivity:</strong> Seamlessly connect your phone for hands-free calling and audio streaming.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient Engine:</strong> Save money at the pump with its economical 1.6L engine.</li><li><strong>Stylish Design:</strong> Turn heads with its sleek, modern design and vibrant red exterior.</li></ul>

2018 Nissan Versa Note

146,725 KM

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Nissan Versa Note

S, R/V CAM, HEATED SEATS, B.TOOTH

12603148

2018 Nissan Versa Note

S, R/V CAM, HEATED SEATS, B.TOOTH

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
146,725KM
Good Condition
VIN 3N1CE2CP1JL354264

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 146,725 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000

