$24,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Civic
LX CVT, ONE OWNER, LOW KM'S, ECON, HEATED SEATS
2020 Honda Civic
LX CVT, ONE OWNER, LOW KM'S, ECON, HEATED SEATS
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
Certified
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 51,371 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Look no further than this 2020 Honda Civic LX CVT at Auto Choice Sales. This one-owner vehicle is in excellent condition with only 51,371km on the odometer. The sleek grey exterior and comfortable charcoal interior are sure to turn heads wherever you go. Enjoy the convenience of heated seats and heated mirrors for those chilly Canadian mornings, and stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity and steering wheel controls.
This Civic is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Stay safe with advanced safety features like lane departure assist, forward collision warning, and a rearview camera. Enjoy the smooth and fuel-efficient CVT transmission, along with the added bonus of the ECON mode to maximize your gas mileage.
This 2020 Honda Civic LX CVT is the perfect combination of style, performance, and practicality. It's sure to impress with its features and low mileage. Visit Auto Choice Sales today to see this impressive vehicle for yourself!
Here are five of the most sizzling features of this Honda Civic LX CVT:
- One-owner vehicle with low mileage: Enjoy the peace of mind of a well-maintained vehicle with a proven track record.
- Heated seats and mirrors: Stay warm and comfortable even on the coldest days.
- Advanced safety features: Drive with confidence thanks to lane departure assist, forward collision warning, and a rearview camera.
- Fuel-efficient CVT transmission: Save money at the pump with this smooth and efficient transmission.
- Bluetooth connectivity and steering wheel controls: Stay connected and in control while on the road.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Choice Sales
Email Auto Choice Sales
Auto Choice Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-792-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
705-792-9000