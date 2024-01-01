Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Look no further than this 2020 Honda Civic LX CVT at Auto Choice Sales. This one-owner vehicle is in excellent condition with only 51,371km on the odometer. The sleek grey exterior and comfortable charcoal interior are sure to turn heads wherever you go. Enjoy the convenience of heated seats and heated mirrors for those chilly Canadian mornings, and stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity and steering wheel controls.</p><p>This Civic is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Stay safe with advanced safety features like lane departure assist, forward collision warning, and a rearview camera. Enjoy the smooth and fuel-efficient CVT transmission, along with the added bonus of the ECON mode to maximize your gas mileage.</p><p>This 2020 Honda Civic LX CVT is the perfect combination of style, performance, and practicality. Its sure to impress with its features and low mileage. Visit Auto Choice Sales today to see this impressive vehicle for yourself!</p><p>Here are five of the most sizzling features of this Honda Civic LX CVT:</p><ul><li><strong>One-owner vehicle with low mileage</strong>: Enjoy the peace of mind of a well-maintained vehicle with a proven track record.</li><li><strong>Heated seats and mirrors</strong>: Stay warm and comfortable even on the coldest days.</li><li><strong>Advanced safety features</strong>: Drive with confidence thanks to lane departure assist, forward collision warning, and a rearview camera.</li><li><strong>Fuel-efficient CVT transmission</strong>: Save money at the pump with this smooth and efficient transmission.</li><li><strong>Bluetooth connectivity and steering wheel controls</strong>: Stay connected and in control while on the road.</li></ul><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2020 Honda Civic

51,371 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Civic

LX CVT, ONE OWNER, LOW KM'S, ECON, HEATED SEATS

12001660

2020 Honda Civic

LX CVT, ONE OWNER, LOW KM'S, ECON, HEATED SEATS

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
51,371KM
Good Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F57LH024880

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 51,371 KM

Vehicle Description

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

705-792-XXXX

705-792-9000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

2020 Honda Civic