2020 Toyota Highlander

103,496 KM

Details Description

$55,995

+ tax & licensing
$55,995

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

705-329-2000

2020 Toyota Highlander

2020 Toyota Highlander

HYBRID LIMITED PLATINUM SUNROOF NAVIGATION LEATHER

2020 Toyota Highlander

HYBRID LIMITED PLATINUM SUNROOF NAVIGATION LEATHER

Location

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC (CBG) Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection and are mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned. Every CBG CPO vehicle comes with a host of benefits. Below are our main four pillars.

  • A factory backed minimum 3 month/5,000 km manufacturer's limited warranty
  • 150+ Point inspection and reconditioning
  • Dealer backed 30 day/2,500 km exchange privilege
  • 24/7 Roadside assistance

$55,995

+ taxes & licensing

103,496KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9429354
  Stock #: PF146666A
  VIN: 5TDEBRCH3LS013509

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 103,496 KM

Vehicle Description

Black 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited 4D Sport Utility AWD eCVT 2.5L 4-Cylinder Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person. Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing. Awards: * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

