Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>FINANCING AVAILABLE (O.A.C)</p><p>TRADES WELCOME </p>

2021 Toyota C-HR

69,541 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Toyota C-HR

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota C-HR

Location

Autoflex Sales & Leasing

131 Atherley Road, Orillia, ON L3V 1N4

705-329-0007

  1. 1707156454
  2. 1707156455
  3. 1707156457
  4. 1707156458
  5. 1707156460
  6. 1707156462
  7. 1707156463
  8. 1707156465
  9. 1707156467
  10. 1707156468
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
69,541KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JTNKHMBX2M1120946

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sand Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 69,541 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE (O.A.C)

TRADES WELCOME 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autoflex Sales & Leasing

Used 2021 Toyota C-HR for sale in Orillia, ON
2021 Toyota C-HR 69,541 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mitsubishi RVR for sale in Orillia, ON
2021 Mitsubishi RVR 75,532 KM SOLD
Used 2016 Jaguar XF for sale in Orillia, ON
2016 Jaguar XF 122,358 KM SOLD

Email Autoflex Sales & Leasing

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autoflex Sales & Leasing

Autoflex Sales & Leasing

131 Atherley Road, Orillia, ON L3V 1N4

Call Dealer

705-329-XXXX

(click to show)

705-329-0007

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoflex Sales & Leasing

705-329-0007

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota C-HR