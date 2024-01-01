$26,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota C-HR
Location
Autoflex Sales & Leasing
131 Atherley Road, Orillia, ON L3V 1N4
705-329-0007
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
69,541KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JTNKHMBX2M1120946
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Sand Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 69,541 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCING AVAILABLE (O.A.C)
TRADES WELCOME
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
