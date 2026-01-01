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Providing excellent performance from the whole range of smooth engines is a definitely plus to this already perfect hatchback. This 2010 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Orleans.<br> <br>The 2010 Mazda MAZDA3 is all smiles thanks to its completely redesigned interior and exterior. This vehicles interior is reason alone to put this car on your short list; its appointments are like no other car in its class, featuring Mazdas flair for details and high quality materials that are fashionably different.<br> <br>This sedan has 300,000 km. Its nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.<br> <br/><br>We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, were always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawas number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we dont have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

300,000 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

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14464111

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8

613-824-8550

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
300,000KM
VIN JM1BL1SF4A1184023

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 260503B
  • Mileage 300,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Providing excellent performance from the whole range of smooth engines is a definitely plus to this already perfect hatchback. This 2010 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

The 2010 Mazda MAZDA3 is all smiles thanks to its completely redesigned interior and exterior. This vehicle's interior is reason alone to put this car on your short list; its appointments are like no other car in its class, featuring Mazda's flair for details and high quality materials that are fashionably different.

This sedan has 300,000 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.


We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Orleans Nissan

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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613-824-8550

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Myers Automotive Group

613-824-8550

2010 Mazda MAZDA3