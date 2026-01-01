$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2011 Kia Sorento
LX
2011 Kia Sorento
LX
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
135,128KM
VIN 5XYKTCA1XBG067663
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P6851A
- Mileage 135,128 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning, Power Seats, Power Windows
With excellent passenger and cargo space this premium SUV also comes standard with USB, satellite radio and Bluetooth. This 2011 Kia Sorento is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The 2011 Kia Sorento takes a right turn in its transition from off-roader to all-weather wagon: Its sized right, timed right, and packaged right. Swapping body-on-frame for more car-like unitized construction, the new Sorento boasts a smarter appearance, enhanced creature comforts for up to seven, upgraded powertrains and improved dynamics.
This SUV has 135,128 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 175HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
With excellent passenger and cargo space this premium SUV also comes standard with USB, satellite radio and Bluetooth. This 2011 Kia Sorento is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The 2011 Kia Sorento takes a right turn in its transition from off-roader to all-weather wagon: Its sized right, timed right, and packaged right. Swapping body-on-frame for more car-like unitized construction, the new Sorento boasts a smarter appearance, enhanced creature comforts for up to seven, upgraded powertrains and improved dynamics.
This SUV has 135,128 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 175HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit Reserve - Sunroof 61,116 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2024 Hyundai Venue PREFERRED 76,362 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2025 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 250 4MATIC Coupe 78,289 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-834-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-834-6397
2011 Kia Sorento