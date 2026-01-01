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<b>Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning, Power Seats, Power Windows</b><br> <br> With excellent passenger and cargo space this premium SUV also comes standard with USB, satellite radio and Bluetooth. This 2011 Kia Sorento is fresh on our lot in Orleans.<br> <br>The 2011 Kia Sorento takes a right turn in its transition from off-roader to all-weather wagon: Its sized right, timed right, and packaged right. Swapping body-on-frame for more car-like unitized construction, the new Sorento boasts a smarter appearance, enhanced creature comforts for up to seven, upgraded powertrains and improved dynamics.<br> <br>This SUV has 135,128 km. Its nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 175HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm target=_blank>https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm</a><br> <br/><br>*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

2011 Kia Sorento

135,128 KM

Details Description

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2011 Kia Sorento

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2011 Kia Sorento

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Location

Myers Automotive Group

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2

613-834-6397

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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
135,128KM
VIN 5XYKTCA1XBG067663

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P6851A
  • Mileage 135,128 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning, Power Seats, Power Windows

With excellent passenger and cargo space this premium SUV also comes standard with USB, satellite radio and Bluetooth. This 2011 Kia Sorento is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

The 2011 Kia Sorento takes a right turn in its transition from off-roader to all-weather wagon: Its sized right, timed right, and packaged right. Swapping body-on-frame for more car-like unitized construction, the new Sorento boasts a smarter appearance, enhanced creature comforts for up to seven, upgraded powertrains and improved dynamics.

This SUV has 135,128 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 175HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm


*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
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613-834-6397

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Myers Automotive Group

613-834-6397

2011 Kia Sorento